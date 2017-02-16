Aynor football standout Jenerette chooses to attend South Carolina

Sure, football would weigh heavily in Aynor football standout Caleb Jenerette’s decision to attend either South Carolina or Coastal Carolina.
While the thrill of the gridiron is great, it also is fleeting. With that in mind, it was academics that inevitably had the final say.
Jenerette has opted to attend the University of South Carolina as a preferred walk-on. The local talent made his college intentions known Thursday evening on WBTW-13.
According to the Jenerette, the choice centered around the opportunity to prove himself both on the gridiron and the classroom.
“The opportunity to prove myself and to be a part of the one of the top sports management schools in the country (played a role in the decision),” he said. “You can tell they’re building something special (on the gridiron) there and I just want to help in any way I can.”
Jenerette is the second area standout to sign-on with South Carolina as a preferred walk-on, the Aynor standout to join Myrtle Beach defensive lineman Sean McGonigal in Columbia.
Seeing time at a multitude of positions, Jenerette had 1,028 total yards of offense this past season. He also intercepted two passes.
