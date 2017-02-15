Sullivan ousted as Green Sea Floyds football coach

1:25 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 2.15 Pause

1:18 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 2.14

2:41 Magician/Bartender Xavier Hartsoe talks Tinder, Trump and the Mad Irishman | Hot Pour

3:09 Inside peek at the new Clemson Football Operations Facility

1:58 Mother takes pity on son's killer: 'Everybody deserves a second chance'

4:47 Former heroin addict talks about low point, rehab

0:53 Shelter pairs Puppy Bowl rescue with man who lost his dog to tragedy

1:03 Prescription drugs ─ the changing face of addiction

1:08 An inside look at the new Hard Rock Cafe