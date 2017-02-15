Sullivan ousted as Green Sea Floyds football coach

Things seemed to be on the up-and-up for Tony Sullivan.
Mere months removed from leading Green Sea Floyds to one of the more successful football seasons in its history, he was looking forward to building a program that lasted well beyond his days on the sideline.
All those dreams and aspirations fell by the wayside late last week, as Sullivan was relieved of his duties as Trojans head man.
“Honestly, I was forced to make the move. I didn’t do anything wrong, I treated my kids fairly,” Sullivan said. “It came out of left field. It isn’t like that I have another job or anything … I’m now having to look for one.”
According to Sullivan, he was informed of the move during a Friday afternoon meeting with the school administration. A call to Green Sea Floyds athletic director Jason Cox was not immediately returned.
During his five seasons at Green Sea Floyds, Sullivan was 13-39. As fate would have it, the former Trojans head man saved his best for last, leading the squad to a 6-6 mark and the program’s first playoff win in 13 years.
“This past year, we set several team records, made the playoffs and won a game for the first time in 13 years,” he said. “We had two players make all-state, two made Toast of the Coast, had our first player sign a National Letter of Intent in 30 years and had him playing in the North-South game.
“If I’d have done something wrong, this circumstance would have been easier. But I had a lot of support, a lot of backing … and then I’m in a meeting and suddenly do not have a job.”
Shock, awe and disappointment also reigned among Trojans football players upon learning the news. According to the former Green Sea Floyds head man, there were plenty of tears shed by players and coaches.
“A lot of them were crying, disappointed and upset,” Sullivan said. “This is unfortunate for the kids, unfortunate for the community and unfortunate for my family.
“Nevertheless, me and my family are going to praise God through this storm.”
Green Sea Floyds is the fourth area school that will enter the 2017 football season with a new head coach, joining North Myrtle Beach, St. James and Waccamaw. A search for Sullivan’s replacement has already begun, as a job posting is already being advertised online.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @thejournalist44
