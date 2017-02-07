Conway offensive lineman Britton certified as ‘Elite’

Gunner Britton’s star has been on the rise for some time now.
Yet, there is still more mileage for it, particularly following an announcement by the Conway offensive lineman Monday night.
Britton was invited to March’s VTO Sports Elite 100 camp. The event will take place in Charlotte.
I'm honored to get invited to the #Elite100 and I'm definitely ready to compete https://t.co/xbnoIvF1SE— Gunner Britton (@GunnerB53) February 7, 2017
An invitation only camp, it gives top performers the opportunity to compete against others of the same caliber.
In addition to showcasing their skills, players are also able to be coached, further honing their skills.
Britton, who is being considered Clemson, South Carolina and a bevy of other schools, was part of a Tigers front that helped them gain nearly 5,000 yards of total offense this past season. For such an effort, he was named to The Sun News’ Toast of the Coast offensive team for the second consecutive year.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @thejournalist44
Comments