Despite diminutive stature, Socastee’s Shear stands tall on NSD

Just because you’re alone, doesn’t make you any less important.
In fact, it makes the spotlight much brighter.
Socastee’s Zach Shear doesn’t mind the limelight at all, bursting into it courtesy of his 153 tackles this past season. While diminutive in stature, his ability to make plays earned him a look from Lenior-Rhyne.
Liking what it saw, the school offered the Braves linebacker a scholarship, one he was more than happy to take on.
Making his decision official on Wednesday, Shear conveyed his emotions with one word — “blessed.”
“It is a blessed moment and I’m honored to have this day, to sign with a college and play college football,” he said. “Last night, some players said it’s like Christmas Eve waiting for that signing day.”
A standout linebacker at Socastee, Shear will transition to the offensive side of the ball beginning next season for the Bears.
“Freshman year I played slot receiver and running back,” he said. “Then I switched to the defensive side, had to make due with it. But I’m excited to move back.”
Three other players signed to play college football on Wednesday, including Green Sea Floyds offensive lineman Jacob Springs (Newberry), as well as Waccamaw’s Dominic Gullo and Sam Lovell, who will be attending Limestone College and Maryville College, respectively.
