Dream realized for Carolina Forest football standouts on National Signing Day

Carolina Forest football coach Marc Morris often cares less if his opponent knows what is coming.
When you have an offensive line the caliber of Carolina Forest’s the past few years, such confidence is warranted.
Despite who was toting the football for the Panthers, the group was able to open massive holes, allowing the team’s diverse stable of backs to find daylight.
Their contribution often unnoticed, offensive lineman Antwine Loper took it to heart when Coastal Carolina showed interest — and later a scholarship offer.
As a result of such devotion, he committed to play for the Chanticleers last year. Loper would make it official on Wednesday, signing on to play for the school this fall.
“Coastal just felt like a good fit for me,” he said. “Especially with my position coach, (Coastal Carolina offensive line coach Patrick Covington), he wants you to be the best you can be on and off the field. He makes sure you’re doing the right thing, and wants you to be a great man.”
In the lead up to National Signing Day, it was expected the ceremony would solely celebrate Loper’s accomplishment. But that changed on Tuesday night, when Carolina Forest tight end Tyler Marchese was offered a scholarship and committed shortly thereafter to Wingate University.
“The first few schools that came were Methodist and Averitt University … one was in South Carolina and the other was in Virginia,” he said. “They showed a lot of interest, but when Wingate called they wanted me to visit. It felt like home, I had the home feel when I got there.”
Shortly after signing the paperwork necessary, Marchese and his father were sharing a hug with both in tears. According to Morris, that’s what the day is truly about.
“It is just a great thing to see these kids’ dreams come true,” Morris said. “These kids have worked hard since the time they started the program, and have long had aspirations of playing college football. I’m more than happy their hard work has made a way for them to have that happen.”
