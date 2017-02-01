Myrtle Beach pays homage to athletes bound for college, and a familiar voice

Under most circumstances, friends and family are the primary invitees to National Signing Day activities.
Then again, Myrtle Beach is not your normal school — particularly when it comes to celebrating the accomplishments of its student-athletes.
Joined by their peers in the school gymnasium, six Seahawks athletes officially signed to the college of their choice Wednesday afternoon.
Of those putting pen to paper, five were members of the Myrtle Beach football team. Among them were linebacker Chase Brill (North Greenville), defensive linemen Naseem Dewitt (Wingate) and Sean McGonigal (South Carolina), athlete Keyonte Sessions (The Citadel), and wide receiver Will Vereen (S.C. State).
“It meant a lot to wear that ‘Myrtle Beach’ across your chest,” Sessions said. “It means a lot to be able to represent ‘The Beach.’”
Also signing on to play at the next level was Hunter Hardin, who will attend and play men’s soccer at Francis Marion.
However, the group was joined by one outside of their ranks — never having picked up a ball or competed in a high school event. Yet, as a voice of various Seahawks athletic events, few will deny his impact.
Myrtle Beach senior Remy DiAngelo signed on to join Flagler College, where he will serve as a broadcaster for different sports at the school.
“It’s an honor and a great privilege to be honored with the rest of these guys,” he said. “Basically what I got between my academics and extracurriculars, with all the things I do with sports, it really got me into my scholarships and got me to college.”
According to DiAngelo, he idolized mainstays on the local radio dial such as Aaron Marks, Pat Paone and others. “Those are guys I really look up to,” he said.
Much like the moment they shared, DiAngelo’s favorite memory during his time at the school is probably one also welled in the memory bank of those with him Wednesday.
“It’d definitely be the 2013 state championship game, and us winning it,” he said. “Being out there and filming for that team, and that whole playoff journey was absolutely incredible. It’s something I will never forget.”
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @thejournalist44
Comments