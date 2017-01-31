New chapter set to begin for area standouts with National Signing Day

After months of paperwork, visits and prayers, area athletes will put pen to pad, officially committing to a school of their choice for the next four years.
At varied moments Wednesday, area schools will hold signings to celebrate National Signing Day.
Among the first up will be Conway, where three players will sign on the dotted line during a morning ceremony at the school.
Standout quarterback Peyton Derrick will officially sign to Appalachian State, wide receiver Darren Stanley will make his plan to go to Dartmouth University official, while linebacker Jonah Booth is head to Limestone.
Also headed to Limestone is Waccamaw’s Dominic Gullo, who will sign the school during a Wednesday morning ceremony. Joining the Saints football commit on signing day is Sam Lovell, who will make his plans of attending Maryville College (Tenn.) official.
One of the few staying home, Carolina Forest standout offensive lineman Antwine Loper will sign with Coastal Carolina to begin the afternoon round of signings, with Green Sea Floyds’ Jacob Springs signing on with Newberry College moments later.
Myrtle Beach will dispose more than its share of ink on National Signing Day, with a number of gridiron standouts making their college plans official.
Standout all-purpose man Keyonte Sessions will sign with The Citadel, linebacker Chase Brill to North Greenville University, defensive lineman Naseem Dewitt with Wingate, wide receiver Will Vereen to S.C. State and defensive end Sean McGonigal, who will sign as a preferred walk-on with South Carolina.
Likely the last in Wednesday’s marathon will be Socastee linebacker Zach Shear, who will officially make his plans to attend Lenoir-Rhyne University a reality.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @thejournalist44
