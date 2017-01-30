North Myrtle Beach remains in the family, tabs Reel as new football coach

North Myrtle Beach has opted to keep it in the family in regard to the choice of its next football coach.
Matt Reel was announced Monday as the Chiefs’ new head coach, taking over for Blair Hardin who departed to take on the same position at River Bluff High School in Lexington.
For the past three seasons, the new North Myrtle Beach head man served as the team’s offensive coordinator, as well as its offensive line coach. Reel also was led the program’s junior varsity squad.
In addition to serving on the gridiron, he also served as a baseball coach at the school, along with working as associated strength and conditioning coordinator.
Reel takes the reins of a North Myrtle Beach squad that went 11-2 a season ago, earning a Region VII-4A title and a pair of playoff wins. Many pieces from that squad remain, along with a deep well of talent behind it, the Chiefs going 21-3 over the past three years — going undefeated in league play during that span.
With that in mind, North Myrtle Beach athletic director Joe Quigley said he and a committee tasked with selecting a new coach felt it best to stay in house, particularly with the foundation that was developed under the past two regimes.
“We were looking to keep the program moving in the direction that it was trending,” he said. “(Reel) understands all phases — team, community, academics and the building of young men. I feel that we just took another step toward being the football program we want to be, and that is one that can contend year in and year out.”
Also a finalist for the job was another North Myrtle Beach assistant football coach, Zachary Johnson, who along with Reel served as a leader during the transition process. He is expected to remain on Chiefs’ coaching staff, according to Quigley.
“We can say we have two quality coaches,” the North Myrtle Beach athletic director said. “The feeling is that we have the right people here that could take over. Certainly, we miss Blair Hardin, but we had to move on and continue the daily work of getting better.”
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @thejournalist44
