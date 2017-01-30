North Myrtle Beach remains in the family, tabs Reel as new football coach

3:19 Revisiting a WWII internment camp, to keep its story from fading Pause

4:08 Video shows bus rider beating alleged attacker with cane

1:37 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 1.30

1:26 Myrtle Beach students' CPR Buddy app up for major award

0:26 Trump on cancelled meeting with Mexico's president

0:56 Suspicious Envelope Forces Shutdown of Social Security Office in Conway

3:09 Inside peek at the new Clemson Football Operations Facility

1:25 Coastal Carolina flag raised at the SC Statehouse

3:56 21 recipients honored with Presidential Medal of Freedom