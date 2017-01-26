North Myrtle Beach alums Quigley, Hemingway to be immortalized by school

All tradition begins with a simple, yet stable foundation.
Working to create one of its own, North Myrtle Beach is taking a look to its recent past in its effort to inspire greatness — both in athletic endeavors as well as the classroom.
At halftime of the boys basketball game this Tuesday against Marlboro County, the school will retire the jersey numbers of Temarrick Hemingway and Ryan Quigley, a pair of proud alums.
The first North Myrtle Beach alums to make it to the NFL, they also will be the first to have their football jersey numbers retired by the school.
“Hemingway and Quigley began their athletic careers on the courts and fields of North Myrtle Beach High School, and carried their talents into collegiate and professional sports,” said North Myrtle Beach athletic director Joe Quigley in a prepared statement. “… It is with great pride North Myrtle Beach High School honors these two athletes through retiring their high school football jersey numbers.”
A 2008 graduate of North Myrtle Beach, Quigley lettered in three varsity sports — basketball, football and soccer. Playing football at the college level, he spent four years at Boston College as a punter and kickoff specialist.
During his four year NFL career, Quigley has played for the New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals.
As for Hemingway, he was taken in last April’s NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams. His start, however, came in Little River where he played football and basketball.
He would move in to S.C. State, where he served as a tight end and special teams player.
As a rookie, Hemingway played in eight games for the Rams, notching one tackle.
“Hemingway and Quigley were selfless teammates as they played for their teams to win,” the North Myrtle Beach athletic director said. “Hemingway and Quigley continue to represent their high school well through their endeavors on and off the professional playing field.”
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @thejournalist44
