Former CCU standout Backus joins Myrtle Beach coaching staff

Not all gifts arrive masterfully wrapped and under a tree. In fact, some come rather unexpectedly.
A tackling machine during his time at Greenwood High School, linebacker Quinn Backus set the bar high during his time at Coastal Carolina as well. As a Chanticleer, he finished as the program’s all-time leading tackler with 414 tackles.
So when the CCU legend came knocking on Myrtle Beach football coach Mickey Wilson’s door, it kind of caught the Seahawks’ head man off guard … in a good way, that is.
Backus was named to the Myrtle Beach coaching staff this past week, the move announced via Twitter. He will serve as a secondary coach.
After going undrafted by the NFL as an undersized prospect at the linebacker position, he received a tryout with the Houston Texans. Backus also had tryouts with the Montreal Alouettes and Ottawa Redblacks of the Canadian Football League.
While unable to make a mark at the professional level, apparently he has plenty to offer coaching-wise.
“Yeah, he is a great guy. Excited about having him,” said Wilson via text message shortly after finalizing the move. “(Backus) got hired at school as a teacher assistant and came by to see me. Yes, we are very fortunate.”
