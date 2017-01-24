Surfside Beach honors Hunter Renfrow with a day all his own

Apparently, there are plenty laps left in the Hunter Renfrow celebration tour.
A national darling of sorts, the former Socastee standout has seen his number of followers nearly double since his last-second touchdown catch, propelling Clemson to a national title.
Renfrow’s acclaim was established well before that clutch grab, though, as a two-sport star whose work off the field mirrored his brilliance on it.
And now after delivering a moment many won’t soon forget, the Tigers wide receiver now can claim a day named in his honor.
Surfside Beach officially deemed Jan. 24, 2017 as “Hunter Renfrow Day,” commemorating his effort as an athlete and role model to many in the community.
Mayor Robert F. Childs III made the proclamation official at a Surfside Beach town council meeting Tuesday.
“Now, therefore, I, Robert F. Childs III, Mayor of the Town of Surfside Beach, hereby proclaim that Hunter Renfrow shall be forever remembered and honored as a scholastic leader and extraordinary athlete in the town of Surfside Beach,” the proclamation reads.
Renfrow’s parents, Tim and Suzanne, were in attendance to accept the honor on his behalf.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @thejournalist44
Comments