Conway defensive back possibly nearing decision on college choice

As one Conway standout finalized his plans following high school, another is drawing closer to doing the same.
Tigers junior defensive back Antonio Long was offered by Charleston Southern this past summer. Following the recent coaching changes at the school — most notably that of head coach Jamey Chadwell leaving to become Coastal Carolina associate offensive coordinator — he still sees the school as the frontrunner for her services.
“I am leaning more into it because of the way things are handled and organized there,” Long said. “The coaching staff is awesome. I’m really bummed about Coach Chadwell leaving, but it hasn’t changed my mind. At least not yet.”
Long was part of a ball-hawking secondary that combined for 13 interceptions this past season. Of those, the Conway free safety had two, along with three pass breakups. He also had 40 total tackles and a sack.
Along with Charleston Southern, Appalachian State has shown interest, Long said.
