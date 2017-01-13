Waccamaw’s Davis follows his heart, steps down as football coach

While not necessarily a crime, Tyronne Davis’ love for the game of football would not allow him to shortchange it by any means.
Split between his duties of being a husband and father with those as Waccamaw football coach, the rigors of trying to balance both finally forced him to make a choice.
Inevitably, it was an easy one for Davis, who stepped down earlier this week as Warriors head man.
“I’ve had this opportunity for the past seven years, and I think it is time I do something different,” he said. “I enjoy the sport … I love it to death. But it became too time-consuming trying to be a parent and coach full-time.”
A Waccamaw alum, he was at the helm for 24 victories as head coach, leading the program to the playoffs five times and winning twice. Davis’ best season came in 2014, when he led the Warriors to a 6-6 record and a first-round win over Lake Marion.
He also spent two seasons leading Georgetown, where he compiled a 6-15 mark.
Wins and losses proved secondary in regard to his decision to step down, however. Davis hoping to spend more time watching his sons Tyler – a junior offensive lineman at The Citadel – and Trey, himself a sophomore on the Waccamaw football team, pursue their own glory on the gridiron.
According to Waccamaw principal Dr. David Hammel, family matters should always come first – in both mind and heart.
“He wanted to spend more time with his family… he wanted to be a parent. And that should always come first,” he said. “It is a big loss for us, as he was a great leader of kids. But fortunately, he will still be around.”
Davis will retain his position as the school’s assistant principal. With that in mind, the now-former Waccamaw football coach has opted not to be part of the program’s search for its next leader.
That search has already begun, Hammel said, with certain traits desired most among potential candidates.
“Of course, we are looking for someone with great football knowledge. But we also want someone who can motivate, inspire and build relationships,” the Waccamaw principal said. “He must be a community person, a great role model with equally great personal skills, and most of all character.”
Waccamaw is now the second area football program in need of a new voice on the sideline. North Myrtle Beach is searching for its next football coach after Blair Hardin’s departure to River Bluff High School in Lexington.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @thejournalist44
Comments