Socastee High beams with pride as native son shines on national stage

Tuesday morning began with a thud for Socastee football coach Doug Illing.
That wasn’t necessarily a bad thing, however, a reaction likely shared by him and many others in “Brave Nation.”
After all, it’s not often one of your own hauls in a game-winning catch, delivering a national championship to his football team.
Orange was a color of choice for many at the local high school Tuesday, this following the performance of Clemson wide receiver Hunter Renfrow in the College Football Playoff National Championship game. The former Socastee standout caught 10 passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns, including his 2-yard game-winner that boosted the Tigers to a 35-31 win over Alabama.
Much like his former player, Illing said he found himself living in the moment.
“I hit my head on the ceiling, we jumped for joy,” the coach said. “It was exciting. Gah-lee, it was exciting. The crossing route, the shallow route he caught for a touchdown earlier was a big play. We saw some other hints along the way that it was 1-on-1 coverage with (Tony Brown), and he had beaten him deep. We kind of saw that he had somebody on him that couldn’t cover him, they just needed time for (Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson) to throw it.
“There wasn’t a lot of time for that to develop. So it was kind of neat they called his number down there at the goal line to win the game. … What a moment, what a moment.”
No subject was more discussed than Renfrow’s performance, both among faculty and students. A mini-shrine to the Clemson wideout welcomed visitors at the school’s main office, in addition to a message on its marquee renaming Socastee as “Hunter Renfrow High School.”
“Very proud. He’s the best athlete I have ever seen, best human being as well,” said Socastee High School principal Dr. Paul Browning. “He won the national championship. What an accomplishment, we’re so proud of him and all he has done.”
Diminutive by most standards, his production while at Socastee could not be referenced as such, setting more than his share of school football and baseball records. And while offers did come from schools like Appalachian State, Presbyterian, Wofford and Furman, he instead chose to follow a dream.
What a great story, coming from that to being major contributor in a national championship game, helping them win a national championship. … It’s easy to be a Clemson fan with Hunter there, and I think that’s a lot of people in the Myrtle Beach area. They don’t know Hunter personally, they know his story and watching it unfold on TV, becoming a Clemson fan because of that.
Socastee football coach Doug Illing
“He had an offer from Appalachian (State), which was a Division I program, and to be able to go play with them and play in the Sun Belt,” Illing said. “He was really considering that, and even being a quarterback for them.
“But he had a dream of going to Clemson, so there were other small schools that offered a full ride, but that was pretty much the only Division I school that gave him the opportunity. They didn’t see anything but a 150-pound quarterback.”
Yet it was smallest man making the biggest difference early Tuesday morning, delivering Clemson its first national championship since 1981.
While certainly in a celebratory mood, some Socastee students also basked in lessons learned courtesy of Renfrow’s success.
"Let's be legendary": Clemson's unique mix of fun and focus finally leads to a national title (by @BrianHamiltonSI) https://t.co/LkyEuE6Gy0 pic.twitter.com/iisH9njysJ— SI College Football (@si_ncaafb) January 10, 2017
“Everyone is excited for Hunter. He played really well when he was here, and was always a nice guy to talk to, never letting his head get too big,” said Socastee student Michael Speece. “(Renfrow’s) performance shows that no matter where you are, you can accomplish things. He also showed how important the classroom is and having a good GPA.”
According to Illing, the most renowned of authors could not have penned a better script.
“What a great story, coming from that to being major contributor in a national championship game, helping them win a national championship,” he said. “… It’s easy to be a Clemson fan with Hunter there, and I think that’s a lot of people in the Myrtle Beach area. They don’t know Hunter personally, they know his story and watching it unfold on TV, becoming a Clemson fan because of that.”
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @thejournalist44
Comments