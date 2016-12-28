Solid season earns Georgetown’s Billings all-state recognition

A strong season for Georgetown’s Sheldon Billings has earned him statewide recognition.
Following a trip to the Shrine Bowl a few weeks ago, the Bulldogs senior linebacker was named to a second-team All-USA South Carolina performer. He was the lone local standout to earn a spot on the prestigious list.
This past season, Billings was among the team’s leading tacklers, bringing down 92 opposing ball carriers. His contribution played quite the role in Georgetown winning seven games and earning a playoff win for the second consecutive year.
Fort Dorchester junior quarterback Dakereon Joyner was named the state’s Offensive Player of the Year, this after throwing for 3,215 yards and 40 touchdowns this past football season.
On the defensive side of the ball, Westside’s Lummie Young received top honors after racking up 62 tackles, four fumble recoveries and an interception.
After leading Dutch Fork to a 15-0 season and a Class 5A title, coach Tom Knotts was named the state’s Coach of the Year.
2016 All-USA South Carolina team
Offense
First Team
QB Dakereon Joyner (6-2, 198, Jr.), Fort Dorchester (North Charleston)
RB Malik Brooks (6-0, 205, Sr.), Saluda
RB Cedrick Cunningham (6-0, 190, Sr.), North Central (Kershaw)
WR Alex Stennett (6-3, 200, Sr.), Nation Ford (Fort Mill)
WR OrTre’ Smith (6-4, 210, Sr.), Wando (Mt. Pleasant)
TE Logan Rudolph (6-4, 225, Sr.), Northwestern (Rock Hill)
OL Noah Hannon (6-2, 265, Sr.), Greer
OL Zac McIntosh (6-0, 275, Sr.), Daniel (Central)
OL George Crosby (6-2, 285, Sr.), Colleton County (Walterboro)
OL Summie Carlay (6-5, 280, Sr.), Laurens
OL Thomas Grady (6-4, 285, Sr.), Spartanburg
Second Team
QB Gage Moloney (6-2, 210, Sr.), Northwestern (Rock Hill)
RB Jamari Dunbar (5-9, 190, Sr.), Bamberg-Ehrhardt (Bamberg)
RB Chris Roberts (5-10, 210, Jr.), South Aiken (Aiken)
WR Shi Smith (6-0, 180, Sr.), Union County (Union)
WR Tyler Hamilton (5-10, 175, Sr.), Hilton Head
TE Will Register (6-4, 240, Sr.), Chapin
OL Marcus McKethan (6-6, 335, Sr.), Barnwell
OL Daviyon McDaniel (6-4, 270, Sr.), Sumter
OL Ryan Hiller (6-1, 265, Sr.), Westwood (Blythewood)
OL J.T. Melton (6-3, 285, Sr.), Dillon
OL Malik Sumter (6-1, 287, Sr.), Dutch Fork (Irmo)
Defense
First Team
DL Xavier Thomas (6-4, 255, Jr.), Wilson (Florence)
DL Grady Thomas (6-4, 275, Sr.), Spartanburg
DL Jalin Walker (6-2, 300, Sr.), Laurens
DL Octavius Pringle (6-3, 290, Sr.), Brookland-Cayce (Cayce)
LB D’Marco Jackson (6-1, 200, Sr.), Broome (Spartanburg)
LB DeAndre Peterson (6-1, 205, Sr.), Fort Dorchester (North Charleston)
LB Kendrick Hicks (6-1, 215, Sr.), Rock Hill
DB Lummie Young (6-2, 195, Sr.), Westside (Anderson)
DB Ty Washington (6-0, 240, Sr.), Union County (Union)
DB Davondre Robinson (6-2, 210, Sr.), Lake Marion (Santee)
DB Bobby Irby (5-10, 170, Sr.), Dutch Fork (Irmo)
Second Team
DL Davonne Bowen (6-1, 225, Sr.), Woodmont (Piedmont)
DL Tyreek Johnson (6-4, 245, Sr.), Lakewood (Sumter)
DL Brad Johnson (6-3, 230, Sr.), Pendleton
DL Shaheem Haltiwanger (6-3, 256, Sr.), White Knoll (Lexington)
LB Bryson Cooper (6-1, 220, Sr.), South Pointe (Rock Hill)
LB Sheldon Billings (6-0, 225, Sr.), Georgetown
LB Colby Campbell (6-0, 200, Sr.), South Aiken (Aiken)
DB Omari Johnson (6-0, 170, Sr.), Stratford (Goose Creek)
DB Davonte Porter (6-3, 190, Sr.), Latta
DB Aaron Watson (5-11, 170, Sr.), Byrnes (Duncan)
DB Tancey Richardson (6-0, 185, Sr.), South Aiken (Aiken)
SPECIAL TEAMS
P Pressley Harvin (6-2, 240, Sr.), Sumter
Offensive Player of the Year: Dakereon Joyner, Fort Dorchester
Defensive Player of the Year: Lummie Young, Westside
Coach of the Year: Tom Knotts, Dutch Fork
