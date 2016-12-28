Solid season earns Georgetown’s Billings all-state recognition

High School Football

A strong season for Georgetown’s Sheldon Billings has earned him statewide recognition.

Following a trip to the Shrine Bowl a few weeks ago, the Bulldogs senior linebacker was named to a second-team All-USA South Carolina performer. He was the lone local standout to earn a spot on the prestigious list.

This past season, Billings was among the team’s leading tacklers, bringing down 92 opposing ball carriers. His contribution played quite the role in Georgetown winning seven games and earning a playoff win for the second consecutive year.

Fort Dorchester junior quarterback Dakereon Joyner was named the state’s Offensive Player of the Year, this after throwing for 3,215 yards and 40 touchdowns this past football season.

On the defensive side of the ball, Westside’s Lummie Young received top honors after racking up 62 tackles, four fumble recoveries and an interception.

After leading Dutch Fork to a 15-0 season and a Class 5A title, coach Tom Knotts was named the state’s Coach of the Year.

2016 All-USA South Carolina team

Offense

First Team

QB Dakereon Joyner (6-2, 198, Jr.), Fort Dorchester (North Charleston)

RB Malik Brooks (6-0, 205, Sr.), Saluda

RB Cedrick Cunningham (6-0, 190, Sr.), North Central (Kershaw)

WR Alex Stennett (6-3, 200, Sr.), Nation Ford (Fort Mill)

WR OrTre’ Smith (6-4, 210, Sr.), Wando (Mt. Pleasant)

TE Logan Rudolph (6-4, 225, Sr.), Northwestern (Rock Hill)

OL Noah Hannon (6-2, 265, Sr.), Greer

OL Zac McIntosh (6-0, 275, Sr.), Daniel (Central)

OL George Crosby (6-2, 285, Sr.), Colleton County (Walterboro)

OL Summie Carlay (6-5, 280, Sr.), Laurens

OL Thomas Grady (6-4, 285, Sr.), Spartanburg

Second Team

QB Gage Moloney (6-2, 210, Sr.), Northwestern (Rock Hill)

RB Jamari Dunbar (5-9, 190, Sr.), Bamberg-Ehrhardt (Bamberg)

RB Chris Roberts (5-10, 210, Jr.), South Aiken (Aiken)

WR Shi Smith (6-0, 180, Sr.), Union County (Union)

WR Tyler Hamilton (5-10, 175, Sr.), Hilton Head

TE Will Register (6-4, 240, Sr.), Chapin

OL Marcus McKethan (6-6, 335, Sr.), Barnwell

OL Daviyon McDaniel (6-4, 270, Sr.), Sumter

OL Ryan Hiller (6-1, 265, Sr.), Westwood (Blythewood)

OL J.T. Melton (6-3, 285, Sr.), Dillon

OL Malik Sumter (6-1, 287, Sr.), Dutch Fork (Irmo)

Defense

First Team

DL Xavier Thomas (6-4, 255, Jr.), Wilson (Florence)

DL Grady Thomas (6-4, 275, Sr.), Spartanburg

DL Jalin Walker (6-2, 300, Sr.), Laurens

DL Octavius Pringle (6-3, 290, Sr.), Brookland-Cayce (Cayce)

LB D’Marco Jackson (6-1, 200, Sr.), Broome (Spartanburg)

LB DeAndre Peterson (6-1, 205, Sr.), Fort Dorchester (North Charleston)

LB Kendrick Hicks (6-1, 215, Sr.), Rock Hill

DB Lummie Young (6-2, 195, Sr.), Westside (Anderson)

DB Ty Washington (6-0, 240, Sr.), Union County (Union)

DB Davondre Robinson (6-2, 210, Sr.), Lake Marion (Santee)

DB Bobby Irby (5-10, 170, Sr.), Dutch Fork (Irmo)

Second Team

DL Davonne Bowen (6-1, 225, Sr.), Woodmont (Piedmont)

DL Tyreek Johnson (6-4, 245, Sr.), Lakewood (Sumter)

DL Brad Johnson (6-3, 230, Sr.), Pendleton

DL Shaheem Haltiwanger (6-3, 256, Sr.), White Knoll (Lexington)

LB Bryson Cooper (6-1, 220, Sr.), South Pointe (Rock Hill)

LB Sheldon Billings (6-0, 225, Sr.), Georgetown

LB Colby Campbell (6-0, 200, Sr.), South Aiken (Aiken)

DB Omari Johnson (6-0, 170, Sr.), Stratford (Goose Creek)

DB Davonte Porter (6-3, 190, Sr.), Latta

DB Aaron Watson (5-11, 170, Sr.), Byrnes (Duncan)

DB Tancey Richardson (6-0, 185, Sr.), South Aiken (Aiken)

SPECIAL TEAMS

P Pressley Harvin (6-2, 240, Sr.), Sumter

Offensive Player of the Year: Dakereon Joyner, Fort Dorchester

Defensive Player of the Year: Lummie Young, Westside

Coach of the Year: Tom Knotts, Dutch Fork

