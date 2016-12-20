Hardin leaving North Myrtle Beach to become River Bluff football coach, AD

Football has consumed Blair Hardin’s life for the better part of his 34 years.
But when life off the gridiron — and what is best for family — intervenes, personal wants are trumped by familial needs.
Mere weeks removed from leading North Myrtle Beach to its best football season in school history, Hardin accepted the job as head coach and athletic director at River Bluff High School in Lexington. The move was approved Tuesday evening by Lexington County School District One officials.
Still, that was not the most eventful thing that occurred for Hardin on Tuesday. Earlier, he and his wife welcomed a baby girl, Gracelan Kay, to the world.
Hardin spent three years at North Myrtle Beach, leading it to a 20-15 record during his tenure. The program made a pair of playoff appearances, including this past gridiron campaign in which the Chiefs went 11-2 — a program best — earning a Region VII-4A title and advancing to the Lower State 3A semifinal round.
The opportunity to better care for a growing family weighed heavily on Hardin, and ultimately swayed him toward taking the River Bluff job.
“It was a tough, tough decision,” Hardin said. “The thing is … if I was single rather than being married with a child, the circumstances may have been different.
“Me and my family really love North Myrtle Beach — the area, the community, everything. It really had opened its arms for me and my family, and become home. But it was an opportunity we thought long and hard about, and we are excited to join another great community in River Bluff.”
He will replace former Socastee and Coastal Carolina football coach David Bennett at the helm. The Gators went 1-9 a season ago.
Prior to coming to North Myrtle Beach, he coached at Porter Ridge (N.C.) and Morganton (N.C.) Freedom high schools. During his time roaming the sideline, Hardin’s teams have won nearly 71 percent of their games.
“He’s been a winner every where he has been, and I have no doubt he’ll do the same at River Bluff,” said North Myrtle Beach athletic director Joseph Quigley. “It may be a little more difficult there than it was here, but I have no doubts he’ll get it done with time.”
Many of the key cogs from that return, making the decision to leave all the more difficult for Hardin. Just as tough, however, was that he was unable to personally address the team of the news, inevitably doing so via text message due to the birth of his daughter.
“If there is one regret I have, it is that I was unable to personally tell them the news,” he said. “But it was one of those things you can do nothing about. Timing had a lot to do with how things transpired.”
The former Chiefs head man has no idea what the timeline holds in regard to his transition to River Bluff. However, Hardin will stay on the rest of the school term, finishing his contract at North Myrtle Beach.
In addition to being as the school’s head football coach, he also served as its strength and conditioning coach.
A search for Hardin’s replacement will not commence till after the new year. According to Quigley, that person will have big shoes to fill.
“This process began seven years ago with Perry Woolbright, who helped build us up for four years. (Hardin) for the past three years has helped build upon that, taking our football program to a whole different level,” he said. “Blair’s a hard worker, one of the best coaching teachers that I’ve ever been associated with. His passion for football, his passion for our kids was just incredible. We will certainly miss him and wish him all the best.
“… We are looking forward to the new challenge here at North Myrtle Beach, though. We believe this is an outstanding job, with a junior varsity team that has not loss in three years. We have a talented junior class, a great fan base that I believe is the best in the county, and a booster club supportive of all of our athletic programs.
“This is outstanding opportunity for that candidate, who will have every chance to succeed based on what is provided him here. … We want someone who is willing to work hard, make our community their home and be about developing young men, which is what it is all about. It’s not all about wins and losses … we want someone who loves us and is willing to do things the right way.”
