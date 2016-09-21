High School Football

September 21, 2016 9:34 PM

Grand Strand high school football stat leaders (Sept. 21)

By Joe L. Hughes II

jhughes@thesunnews.com

Rushing

Name

School

Att.

Yds.

Avg.

TD

1. Dyverse Simmons

Carolina Forest

40

534

13.4

3

2. Antrix Greene

Waccamaw

76

450

5.9

1

3. Noah Seaver

Aynor

66

417

6.3

4

4. T.J. Gore

North Myrtle Beach

57

406

7.1

4

5. Tony Lara

Georgetown

52

362

7.0

4

6. Toronto King

Myrtle Beach

45

337

7.5

5

7. Caleb Jenerette

Aynor

66

307

4.7

2

8. Kered Class

North Myrtle Beach

50

306

6.1

2

9. Edward Tucker

Socastee

59

250

4.2

6

10. Brayden Nobles

Aynor

49

249

5.1

4

Passing

Name

School

Comp.

Att.

Yards

TD

INT

1. Lawson Cribb

Myrtle Beach

77

123

1,151

11

6

2. Hunter Illing

Socastee

60

106

724

2

1

3. Tyler McAlister

Georgetown

48

89

678

7

5

4. Peyton Derrick

Conway

62

102

666

9

4

5. Ronnie Bass

North Myrtle Beach

34

54

482

7

1

Receiving

Name

School

Rec.

Yards

TD

1. Will Vereen

Myrtle Beach

24

381

2

2. Daron Finkley

Myrtle Beach

22

366

2

3. Trey Myers

St. James

19

277

1

4. Alex Smith

Georgetown

16

252

2

5. Ismael Garcia

Carolina Forest

11

247

2

Touchdowns

Name

School

TD

T1. Peyton Derrick

Conway

11

T1. Ronnie Bass

North Myrtle Beach

11

T1. Lawson Cribb

Myrtle Beach

11

4. Keyonte Sessions

Myrtle Beach

10

5. Tyler McAlister

Georgetown

8

Total tackles

Name

School

Tackles

1. Cameron Williams

St. James

41

2. Zach Shear

Socastee

37.5

3. Dlanor Tilton

Myrtle Beach

35

4. Stephon Wilson

North Myrtle Beach

32.5

5. Sean McGonical

Myrtle Beach

32

Interceptions

Name

School

INT

T1. Whit Richardson

Conway

2

T1. Chris Weston

Myrtle Beach

2

3. Several tied with 1

Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @thejournalist44

