Grand Strand high school football stat leaders (Sept. 21)

Rushing
Name
School
Att.
Yds.
Avg.
TD
1. Dyverse Simmons
Carolina Forest
40
534
13.4
3
2. Antrix Greene
Waccamaw
76
450
5.9
1
3. Noah Seaver
Aynor
66
417
6.3
4
4. T.J. Gore
North Myrtle Beach
57
406
7.1
4
5. Tony Lara
Georgetown
52
362
7.0
4
6. Toronto King
Myrtle Beach
45
337
7.5
5
7. Caleb Jenerette
Aynor
66
307
4.7
2
8. Kered Class
North Myrtle Beach
50
306
6.1
2
9. Edward Tucker
Socastee
59
250
4.2
6
10. Brayden Nobles
Aynor
49
249
5.1
4
Passing
Name
School
Comp.
Att.
Yards
TD
INT
1. Lawson Cribb
Myrtle Beach
77
123
1,151
11
6
2. Hunter Illing
Socastee
60
106
724
2
1
3. Tyler McAlister
Georgetown
48
89
678
7
5
4. Peyton Derrick
Conway
62
102
666
9
4
5. Ronnie Bass
North Myrtle Beach
34
54
482
7
1
Receiving
Name
School
Rec.
Yards
TD
1. Will Vereen
Myrtle Beach
24
381
2
2. Daron Finkley
Myrtle Beach
22
366
2
3. Trey Myers
St. James
19
277
1
4. Alex Smith
Georgetown
16
252
2
5. Ismael Garcia
Carolina Forest
11
247
2
Touchdowns
Name
School
TD
T1. Peyton Derrick
Conway
11
T1. Ronnie Bass
North Myrtle Beach
11
T1. Lawson Cribb
Myrtle Beach
11
4. Keyonte Sessions
Myrtle Beach
10
5. Tyler McAlister
Georgetown
8
Total tackles
Name
School
Tackles
1. Cameron Williams
St. James
41
2. Zach Shear
Socastee
37.5
3. Dlanor Tilton
Myrtle Beach
35
4. Stephon Wilson
North Myrtle Beach
32.5
5. Sean McGonical
Myrtle Beach
32
Interceptions
Name
School
INT
T1. Whit Richardson
Conway
2
T1. Chris Weston
Myrtle Beach
2
3. Several tied with 1
