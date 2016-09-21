Helmet stickers: Week 4 Grand Strand high school football’s top performers

TEAM OF THE WEEK
Carvers Bay: Playing a rigorous non-region schedule littered with opponents from classes 3A and 4A, the Bears stepped into Region VII-2A play and emphatically declared itself a force to be reckoned with, shutting out Andrews 20-0. Using the old school approach of “three yards in a cloud of dust,” the Bears were able to win the time of possession battle, while doing a good job of keeping a vaunted Andrews running game under wraps. Carvers Bay seeks to build upon the momentum seized last week this Friday night, when it visits Kingstree.
PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Tyler McAlister, Georgetown: Helping lead a recent charge that has seen the Bulldogs earn three consecutive victories, the quarterback had arguably his best game of the season last Friday night. Completing 14 of 18 passes for 228 yards and three touchdowns, along with leading his team with 36 yards on the ground helped propel Georgetown to a 29-0 victory over St. James.
FRIDAY’S TOP PERFORMERS
Deakidd Anderson, Georgetown: Though making only three catches, Anderson made the most of them, racking up 103 yards and a touchdown for Georgetown in a 29-0 win over St. James.
Matt Beale, Carolina Forest: Though in a losing effort, the Panthers quarterback completed 9 of 17 passes for 162 yards, rushing for 73 more and a touchdown against Myrtle Beach.
Kevliq Bennett, North Myrtle Beach: The Chiefs flexed their defensive muscle last Friday night, and Bennett was at the forefront, notching four solo tackles and five assists. He also had an interception for North Myrtle Beach, helping it to a 45-3 victory over Socastee.
Quevon Dickerson, Carvers Bay: The Bears junior standout led the team with nine tackles Friday night, as they got off to a strong start in Region VII-2A play with a 20-0 victory over Andrews.
Justin Elko, Carolina Forest: Coming into the game without a single reception to his name, the senior receiver caught four passes for 115 yards and a touchdown for the Panthers in their 24-21 loss to Myrtle Beach.
Akil Gause, Green Sea Floyds: The Trojans running back had a flair for the big play this past Friday, rushing for 151 yards on five carries and scoring a pair of touchdowns as Green Sea Floyds got back in the win column with a 53-6 victory over Military Magnet.
T.J. Gore, North Myrtle Beach: For the second time in three games, the Chiefs running back went over the century mark. His 135 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown helped pace North Myrtle Beach to a 45-3 victory over Socastee, ending a nine-game losing streak to the Braves.
DeMarcus Grant, Georgetown: In a dominant performance by the Bulldogs’ defense, it was Grant that led the way. The junior defensive tackle had four solo tackles while assisting on five more — five of them for a loss. He also had 2.5 sacks, helping lead Georgetown to a shutout of St. James.
Jack King, Waccamaw: The Warriors’ leading tackler added to his total this past week, racking up nine tackles — one of which was for a loss — in Waccamaw’s 41-0 defeat at the hand of Hemingway.
Sean McGonical, Myrtle Beach: McGonical notched three solo tackles and assisted on four more, two of which came for losses. He also forced a fumble and recovered two more, helping the Seahawks down Carolina Forest, 24-21.
Noah Seaver, Aynor: On what proved to be a stellar night for the Blue Jackets, Seaver’s star shone brightest. The sophomore ran for 146 yards on 18 carries and two touchdowns, along with leading Aynor with six tackles in its 43-0 win over West Columbus (N.C.).
Keyonte Sessions, Myrtle Beach: A senior leader for the Seahawks, Sessions gave his team a boost with seven solo tackles and four assists — one of them for a loss. He also had a rushing touchdown as Myrtle Beach survived to defeat Carolina Forest, 24-21.
Andrew Smith, North Myrtle Beach: Yet another weapon for the undefeated Chiefs, the kicker connected on a 47-yard field goal to help open the flood gates on a North Myrtle Beach scoring barrage last Friday night against Socastee.
Devin Stamp, Socastee: On what by most accounts was a disappointing night for the Braves, Stamp was one of the bright spots, making nine tackles in their loss to North Myrtle Beach.
Levi White, Carvers Bay: The Bears quarterback rushed for 59 yards and scored two touchdowns, keying them to a 20-0 win over Andrews in their Region VII-2A opener.
Cameron Williams, St. James: Williams was busy this past Friday, notching six solo tackles and was in on seven more, in addition to forcing a fumble and a fumble recovery in the Sharks’ loss to Georgetown.
