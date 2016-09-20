High School Football

September 20, 2016 4:43 PM

Week 5 – S.C. Prep Writers High School football poll

By Joe L. Hughes II

Class 5A

1. Dutch Fork

2. Westside

3. Northwestern

4. Fort Dorchester

5. Gaffney

6. Boiling Springs

7. Dorman

8. Spartanburg

9. Sumter

10. Greenwood

Receiving votes: Blythewood, T.L. Hanna, Clover, Spring Valley

Class 4A

1. South Pointe

2. Myrtle Beach

3. Hartsville

4. Ridge View

5. Belton-Honea Path

6. Cane Bay

7. North Myrtle Beach

8. Greer

9. South Aiken

T10. Union County

T10. Dreher

T10. Greenville

Receiving votes: North Augusta, Lancaster, Richland Northeast, Chapin, Hilton Head Island

Class 3A

1. Dillon

2. Bluffton

3. Strom Thurmond

4. Fairfield Central

5. Bishop England

6.Woodruff

7. Chapman

8. Brookland-Cayce

9. Gilbert

10. Newberry

Receiving votes: Lake City, Broome, Powdersville, Georgetown, Chester

Class 2A

1. Abbeville

2. Southside Christian

3. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

4. Cheraw

5. Barnwell

6. Calhoun County

T7. Allendale-Fairfax

T7. Chesterfield

9. Saluda

10. Batesburg-Leesville

Receiving votes: Carvers Bay, Chesnee, Lee Central, Andrews, Blacksburg, Andrew Jackson

Class 1A

1. Lamar

2. Lake View

3. Lewisville

4. Wagener-Salley

5. McBee

6. Cross

7. C.E. Murray

8. Hemingway

9. Baptist Hill

10. Williston-Elko

Receiving votes: Ridge Spring-Monetta, Blackville-Hilda, Bethune-Bowman, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler, St. John's

The S.C. Prep Media Football Poll is conducted by the Spartanburg Herald-Journal with voting from Michael Christopher, Greenwood Index Journal; Bob Castello, Greenville News; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times and Democrat; Chris Dearing, The State; Joe Hughes, Myrtle Beach Sun News; Kevin Melton, Spartanburg Herald Journal; Lou Bezjak, The State; Lake Morris, Anderson Independent Mail; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Bret McCormick, The Herald (Rock Hill); Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News and Eric Russell, Aiken Standard.

