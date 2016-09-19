Former standouts Edwards, Gore offer Grand Strand football fans a rare treat

This past Saturday offered residents of the Grand Strand quite the rare treat.
Typically, former area standouts are relegated to keeping up with former teammates via highlight reels or box scores in a newspaper and online. However, Saturday was a rare gift, featuring teams led by former Grand Strand gridiron stars facing off against each other.
In some cases, the local alums found themselves matched up against each other.
Such proved to be the case at Williams-Brice Stadium, as former Conway standout current University of South Carolina wideout Bryan Edwards lined up against North Myrtle Beach alum and East Carolina defensive back Colby Gore.
Each had their highlights — Edwards catching five passes for 68 yards, and Gore making two tackles along with breaking up two passes.
Edwards would get the last laugh, though, his Gamecocks coming away with a 20-15 victory.
Though in a losing cause, former Myrtle Beach standout Tyler Keane showed his worth to Coastal Carolina as well.
Asked to “come from the bullpen” due to an injury to starting quarterback Josh Stilley, Keane completed 7-of-10 passes for 132 yards. He also had six carries for 10 yards.
Unfortunately for him and the Chanticleers, it was not enough as they fell to Jacksonville State, 27-26.
Here’s a look at how local standouts performed this past weekend on the college gridiron:
▪ Dillon Alford, North Greenville (Sr., OL) — The Georgetown alum saw time in the Crusaders’ 29-28 loss to Newberry.
▪ Kyle Belack, Ohio (RS Fr., WR) — Belack and his teammates put up a good fight against Tennessee, but fell to the Volunteers, 28-19. The former Myrtle Beach standout caught one pass for five yards.
▪ Michael Billings, Coastal Carolina (So., DB) — A standout during his time at Georgetown High School, Billings had four tackles and three assists through two games for the Chanticleers. He has an assist on Saturday in Coastal Carolina’s loss to Jacksonville State.
▪ Anthony Blair, North Greenville (Jr., DL) — The former Georgetown standout was in on three tackles on Saturday. However, the Crusaders were unable to hold a late lead, a late touchdown by Newberry allowing it to steal the game, 29-28.
▪ Cordell Brown, S.C. State (Jr., DE) — By no means was it a day to remember for the Bulldogs, getting shellacked by Clemson, 59-0. But the Myrtle Beach alum notched a tackle and an assist for S.C. State in a losing effort.
▪ Tyler Davis, The Citadel (So., OL) — Getting the start at center, the former Waccamaw standout helped the Bulldogs rush for 419 yards en route to a 31-24 victory over Gardner-Webb.
▪ Desmond Dozier, Johnson C. Smith (Fr., RB) — The former Loris standout did not see time for the Golden Bulls in their 59-0 loss at Wofford on Saturday. In the two games he has played, he has six catches for 53 yards.
▪ Bryan Edwards, South Carolina (Fr., WR) — Limited in his first SEC road game, the Conway alum caught five passes for 68 yards as the Gamecocks downed East Carolina, 20-15.
▪ Colby Gore, East Carolina (Fr., DB) — The former North Myrtle Beach standout had two had two tackles a pair of pass breakups in the Pirates’ 20-15 loss to South Carolina.
▪ Sam Hall, Newberry (Jr., OL) — Starting along the Wolves offensive line, the former Conway standout was key in an effort that saw his team pile up 415 yards en route to a come from behind win over North Greenville, 29-28.
▪ Jordan Hemingway, Catawba (So., DL) — The former Loris standout did his part to get the Indians on the right track, following a pair of losses to start the season, posting three assisted tackles as Catawba double up Carson-Newman, 40-20.
▪ T.J. Jones, Florida A&M (RS Sr., OL) — A former standout at Myrtle Beach, Jones has started along the offensive line for the Rattlers. Florida A&M lost a heartbreaker to Tuskegee on Saturday in the ‘Fifth Quarter Classic,’ 20-17.
▪ Tyler Keane, Coastal Carolina (Jr., QB) — Thrust into duty after an injury to starter Josh Stilley, the former Myrtle Beach alum completing 7-of-10 passes for 132 yards. He also had six carries for 10 yards in the Chanticleers’ 27-26 loss to Jacksonville State.
▪ Maxwell Kjosa, Coastal Carolina (RS Fr., TE) — The former Socastee standout saw time for the Chanticleers in their 27-26 loss to Jacksonville State.
▪ Naquez Pringle, Kentucky (Jr., DT) — The Carvers Bay alum had a tackle and two assists, helping the Wildcats pick up their first victory of the season, a 62-42 win over New Mexico State.
▪ Octavius Thomas, Shepherd (Sr., LB) — A seasoned veteran for the Rams, Thomas has 10 tackles while he’s been in on 10 more. Two of those came this past weekend for the Myrtle Beach alum, as Shepherd downed University of Virginia-Wise, 64-13.
▪ Cole Watson, Newberry (Sr., WR) — The Conway alum caught two passed for 16 yards and three punt returns for 14 yards as the Wolves edged North Greenville, 29-28.
▪ Delano Walters, Coastal Carolina (So., WR) — The Socastee alum had a tackle and an assist in the Chanticleers’ 27-26 loss to Jacksonville State.
▪ Boo Williams, Newberry (RS Fr., LB) — Seeing time in his first two games, the Loris alum had three tackles for the Wolves. He did not see time this past weekend, however, as Newberry escaped North Greenville with a 29-28 victory.
▪ Hunter Windham, Wofford (Jr., RB) — The former Aynor standout had one carry for 14 yards in the Terriers’ 59-0 victory over Johnson C. Smith.
▪ Ryan Yurachek, Marshall (Jr., TE) — The former Carolina Forest standout caught five passes for 65 yards in the Thundering Herd’s 65-38 loss to Akron. Held without a touchdown, Yurachek saw his streak of games in which he reached the end zone end at six.
