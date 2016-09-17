Grand Strand high school football weekly rewind (Sept. 17, 2016)

(At) Myrtle Beach 24, Carolina Forest 21
Tale of the tape
Despite falling into an early 14-3 hole, the Seahawks rallied back for a win to stay undefeated at 5-0. The Panthers (3-1) suffered their first loss.
Key scene
Jermani Green scored from 64 yards out on a screen pass from Lawson Cribb midway through the final quarter for the game’s final tally.
Starring role
Cribb, who threw for 304 yards and two touchdowns.
Memorable line
“The play we had our three wide receiver set outside, and we just told them to run and take the defense with them. (Green) just made an amazing play. … It was crazy, and it helped us get the win.” – Cribb
Coming soon
North Myrtle Beach at Camden, 7:30 p.m. Friday; Myrtle Beach at Conway, 7:30 p.m. Friday
(At) Georgetown 29, St. James 0
Tale of the tape
The Bulldogs defense held the Sharks to minus-7 yards rushing en route to its second shutout in the past three games and third straight victory.
Key scene
After St. James drove in to Georgetown territory and missed a field goal, Tyler McAlister connected on two big pass plays, leading to Tony Lara’s 5-yard scoring run to make it 7-0.
Starring role
McAlister, who was 14-for-18 for 236 yards and three touchdowns.
Memorable line
“We focus more. (There is) not as much playing, not as much joking in practice. We are actually executing and giving way more effort than we did the first two games. The defense is playing stout and you can’t stop them.” – McAlister
Coming soon
Socastee at St. James, 7:30 p.m. Friday; Georgetown is on a bye week
North Myrtle Beach 45, (at) Socastee 3
Tale of the tape
The Chiefs dominated from the start, building a 10-0 lead after a quarter en route to snapping a nine-game losing streak in the season and improving to 5-0.
Key scene
After the Braves got on the scoreboard with a field goal in the third quarter, North Myrtle Beach extended the lead to 24-3 on Reece Finch’s 89-yard kickoff return for a score.
Starring role
Chiefs running back T.J. Gore, who ran 12 times for 131 yards, including a 40-yard touchdown run.
Memorable line
“We knew it would be a tough environment (playing at Socastee). I’m just proud of our team effort all the way around. Our defense played well. I was very proud of our front four – they got pressure on the quarterback, who is a very good quarterback. (It was) just good team defense, so I’m very proud of our guys.” – North Myrtle Beach coach Blair Hardin
Coming soon
North Myrtle Beach at Camden, 7:30 p.m. Friday; Socastee at St. James, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Aynor 43, (at) West Columbus (N.C.) 0
Tale of the tape
The Blue Jackets scored 30 points in the second, benefiting from two fumbles on kickoffs to build a big lead going into the half en route to a victory. Aynor enters its bye week having gone 4-1 in its non-region schedule.
Key scene
Jonathan Guase scored on a 5-yard pass from Spencer Sarvis in the second quarter for the first score of the game, opening the floodgates after some Vikings mistakes.
Starring role
Blue Jackets running back Noah Seaver, who ran 18 times for 146 yards and two touchdowns.
Memorable line
“I never dreamed that we’d have four wins at this stage after we have two returners back on offense and I think one returner back on defense. So we’re glad to have four wins right now; it’s a great feeling. And I think it’s something we can build on and hopefully are kids are enjoying it and living in the moment and maybe we can keep on winning.” – Aynor coach Jody Jenerette
Coming soon
Aynor is on a bye week
Carvers Bay 20, (at) Andrews 0
Tale of the tape
After playing a tough non-region schedule, the Bears opened Region VII-2A play with a dominating win over the Yellow Jackets.
Key scene
Quarterback Levi White scored on a 1-yard run in the first quarter to put Carvers Bay up 7-0, which proved to be enough as the Bears defense dominated.
Starring role
White, who scored two touchdowns, including one on a 20-yard scamper in the fourth quarter.
Memorable line
“We ran the ball most of the night. We knew it was going to be hard to throw. They back up pretty deep. They’re not going to give up the deep ball, so we were able to take advantage of them backing up and try to attack them at the different areas and get some counters. Just keep them chasing the offense. With them chasing, they’ll get tired, and that’s what we’re counting on.” – Carvers Bay coach Nate Thompson
Coming soon
Carvers Bay at Kingstree, 7:30 p.m. Friday
(At) Green Sea Floyds 53, Military Magnet 6
Tale of the tape
Akil Gause had a pair of touchdown runs, Andrew McCray had a kickoff return for a score and Muhammad Graham returned a pair of fumbles for touchdowns as the Trojans dominated.
Key scene
Green Sea Floyds connected on its first extra point in five years, according to coach Tony Sullivan.
Starring role
Gause, who scored twice.
Memorable line
“It’s just a good win for us. We’ve had two tough games back-to-back against [Class] AAA teams, and gave them all they wanted. But it’s good to get a win and have our guys get some confidence back. We’re a good football team, and we just need a confidence booster and tonight’s performance will hopefully allow us to get back to our winning ways.” – Sullivan
Coming soon
Camden Military at Green Sea Floyds, 7:30 p.m. Friday
(At) Hemingway 44, Waccamaw 0
Tale of the tape
The Warriors were unable to get on the scoreboard against the Tigers. No further details were provided.
Coming soon
Waccamaw at Hannah-Pamplico, 7:30 p.m. Friday
