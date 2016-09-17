High School Football

September 17, 2016 4:36 PM

Area high school football standings (Sept. 17, 2016)

Region VI-5A

Region

Overall

Sumter

0-0

4-1

Carolina Forest

0-0

3-1

Conway

0-0

2-2

South Florence

0-0

2-2

Socastee

0-0

1-3

West Florence

0-0

1-3

Friday’s games

Sumter 28, Lakewood 0

South Florence 53, Manning 0

North Myrtle Beach 45, Socastee 3

Myrtle Beach 24, Carolina Forest 21

West Florence 37, Camden 34

Thursday, Sept. 22

Darlington at South Florence

Friday, Sept. 23

Myrtle Beach at Conway

West Florence at Wilson

Socastee at St. James

Loris at Carolina Forest

Region VII-4A

Region

Overall

Myrtle Beach

0-0

5-0

N. Myrtle Beach

0-0

5-0

Marlboro County

0-0

2-3

Wilson

0-0

2-3

St. James

0-0

0-5

Friday’s games

Dillon 37, Wilson 0

Georgetown 29, St. James 0

North Myrtle Beach 45, Socastee 3

Myrtle Beach 24, Carolina Forest 21

Hartsville 28, Marlboro County 6

Friday, Sept. 23

Myrtle Beach at Conway

West Florence at Wilson

Dillon at Marlboro County

North Myrtle Beach at Camden

Socastee at St. James

Region VI-3A

Region

Overall

Aynor

0-0

4-1

Lake City

0-0

4-1

Dillon

0-0

3-1

Georgetown

0-0

3-2

Loris

0-0

2-2

Waccamaw

0-0

1-3

Friday’s games

Aynor 43, West Columbus (N.C.) 0

Georgetown 29, St. James 0

Lake City 39, Darlington 0

Hemingway 44, Waccamaw 0

Dillon 37, Wilson 0

Friday, Sept. 23

Dillon at Marlboro County

Waccamaw at Hannah-Pamplico

Loris at Carolina Forest

Region VII-2A

Region

Overall

Carvers Bay

1-0

3-2

Latta

1-0

3-2

Mullins

1-0

2-2

Marion

0-0

2-2

Andrews

0-1

3-2

Johnsonville

0-1

1-4

Kingstree

0-1

0-5

Friday’s games

Crestwood 50, Marion 12

Latta 49, Kingstree 18

Mullins 48, Johnsonville 29

Carvers Bay 20, Andrews 0

Friday, Sept. 23

Carvers Bay at Kingstree

Mullins at McBee

Andrews at Latta

Johnsonville at Marion

Region VI-1A

Region

Overall

Lake View

0-0

4-0

Hemingway

0-0

3-1

Green Sea Floyds

0-0

2-2

Hannah-Pamplico

0-0

2-2

Creek Bridge

0-0

0-5

East Clarendon

0-0

0-5

Friday’s games

Lake View 44, South Robeson (N.C.) 14

Lamar 55, East Clarendon 14

Hannah-Pamplico 20, Timmonsville 14

Hemingway 44, Waccamaw 0

Green Sea Floyds 53, Military Magnet 6

C.E. Murray 47, Creek Bridge 0

Friday, Sept. 23

Charleston Math & Science at Lake View

Camden Military at Green Sea Floyds

Waccamaw at Hannah-Pamplico

C.E. Murray at Hemingway

