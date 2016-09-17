Area high school football standings (Sept. 17, 2016)

Region VI-5A
Region
Overall
Sumter
0-0
4-1
Carolina Forest
0-0
3-1
Conway
0-0
2-2
South Florence
0-0
2-2
Socastee
0-0
1-3
West Florence
0-0
1-3
Friday’s games
Sumter 28, Lakewood 0
South Florence 53, Manning 0
North Myrtle Beach 45, Socastee 3
Myrtle Beach 24, Carolina Forest 21
West Florence 37, Camden 34
Thursday, Sept. 22
Darlington at South Florence
Friday, Sept. 23
Myrtle Beach at Conway
West Florence at Wilson
Socastee at St. James
Loris at Carolina Forest
Region VII-4A
Region
Overall
Myrtle Beach
0-0
5-0
N. Myrtle Beach
0-0
5-0
Marlboro County
0-0
2-3
Wilson
0-0
2-3
St. James
0-0
0-5
Friday’s games
Dillon 37, Wilson 0
Georgetown 29, St. James 0
North Myrtle Beach 45, Socastee 3
Myrtle Beach 24, Carolina Forest 21
Hartsville 28, Marlboro County 6
Friday, Sept. 23
Myrtle Beach at Conway
West Florence at Wilson
Dillon at Marlboro County
North Myrtle Beach at Camden
Socastee at St. James
Region VI-3A
Region
Overall
Aynor
0-0
4-1
Lake City
0-0
4-1
Dillon
0-0
3-1
Georgetown
0-0
3-2
Loris
0-0
2-2
Waccamaw
0-0
1-3
Friday’s games
Aynor 43, West Columbus (N.C.) 0
Georgetown 29, St. James 0
Lake City 39, Darlington 0
Hemingway 44, Waccamaw 0
Dillon 37, Wilson 0
Friday, Sept. 23
Dillon at Marlboro County
Waccamaw at Hannah-Pamplico
Loris at Carolina Forest
Region VII-2A
Region
Overall
Carvers Bay
1-0
3-2
Latta
1-0
3-2
Mullins
1-0
2-2
Marion
0-0
2-2
Andrews
0-1
3-2
Johnsonville
0-1
1-4
Kingstree
0-1
0-5
Friday’s games
Crestwood 50, Marion 12
Latta 49, Kingstree 18
Mullins 48, Johnsonville 29
Carvers Bay 20, Andrews 0
Friday, Sept. 23
Carvers Bay at Kingstree
Mullins at McBee
Andrews at Latta
Johnsonville at Marion
Region VI-1A
Region
Overall
Lake View
0-0
4-0
Hemingway
0-0
3-1
Green Sea Floyds
0-0
2-2
Hannah-Pamplico
0-0
2-2
Creek Bridge
0-0
0-5
East Clarendon
0-0
0-5
Friday’s games
Lake View 44, South Robeson (N.C.) 14
Lamar 55, East Clarendon 14
Hannah-Pamplico 20, Timmonsville 14
Hemingway 44, Waccamaw 0
Green Sea Floyds 53, Military Magnet 6
C.E. Murray 47, Creek Bridge 0
Friday, Sept. 23
Charleston Math & Science at Lake View
Camden Military at Green Sea Floyds
Waccamaw at Hannah-Pamplico
C.E. Murray at Hemingway
