Georgetown tops St. James at Homecoming

Georgetown’s LeMarkeus McCray takes the ball for a touchdown against St. James.
St. James' Berkeley Young feels the pressure from Georgetown defenders. The Georgetown Bulldogs beat the St. James Sharks a Georgetown's homecoming game on Friday night 29-0 (final).
Georgetown Tyler Mcalister passes against St. James.
Georgetown's Alex Smith pulls down a pass near the end zone against St. James.
St. James' Berkeley Young passes under pressure from Georgetown.
St. James' Jay-Mion Pressley runs the ball against Georgetown.
Georgetown's Fred Taylor gets knocked out of bounds by St. James' Sage Pascoe.
The Georgetown Bulldogs beat the St. James Sharks a Georgetown's homecoming game on Friday night 29-0 (final).
Jireh Funnie gets walked under arched swords by her father, Pastor Perry Funnie, during the Georgetown Homecoming celebration.
Charity Blair, 1st Runner-up for Homecoming, juggles her winnings on Friday night.
Diamond Gowens gets emotional when she wins Homecoming Queen at the Georgetown High School football game Friday night.
Georgetown's Tyler Mcalister tries to sneak past St. James defenders.
St. James' Anthony White gets pulled down by Georgetown's Ryan Drayton.
Georgetown's Calvin Thomas looks for a gap in the St. James defense Friday night.
Georgetown Jahbriel Walker runs the ball against St. James.
Georgetown Zaire Barron gets in the end zone for a two point conversion against St. James.
Georgetown Cheerleader Nia Davis does pushups for a Bulldog touchdown.
