Green Sea Floyds back to winning ways, pounds Military Magnet

Green Sea Floyds coach Tony Sullivan just wants his kids to get better, especially with the “small things.”
Even though the Trojans coughed up a fumble on their first play, Sullivan felt his team did just that Friday night en route to a 53-6 home victory over Military Magnet.
“We started off, the very first play we fumbled the ball. We weren’t very happy with that, but we fought back and saw positives,” Sullivan said. “Military Magnet has some great coaching, they have some great, young kids and good athletes. Our guys, we just going into the game that we need to get better. We need to eliminate the mistakes, and get better. I felt like we did and there were some thing I felt like we did better than we had in the past. We did a good job of doing the small things that we needed to do in order to get past the past two losses. We just want to get better at the little things.”
One of those little things was kicking as Green Sea Floyds hit its first extra point in five years, according to Sullivan.
“That was exciting,” he said.
Stepping up for the Trojans was senior Akil Gause, who had a couple of touchdown runs. Meanwhile, Andrew McCray had a kickoff return touchdown, and Daquan Jackson and Muhammad Graham returned fumbles for touchdowns to highlight a big night on the defensive side.
“We had several guys do really well, but [Gause] ran the ball really well,” Sullivan said. “He was the real standout guy for us. And the whole defense stepped up. We scored on defense, offense and special teams and that’s something we haven’t done in a long time. That was a great opportunity for us.”
Next Friday, Green Sea Floyds hosts Camden Military and will look to keep things rolling.
“Again, we’re just looking to do the small things right, make plays and hit on all cylinders,” Sullivan said. “We’re going to go into that one playing hard, and we’re just trying to do the small things right that will help us in the long run and help us in the playoffs.
“It’s just a good win for us. We’ve had two tough games back-to-back against [Class] AAA teams, and gave them all they wanted. But it’s good to get a win and have our guys get some confidence back. We’re a good football team, and we just need a confidence booster and tonight’s performance will hopefully allow us to get back to our winning ways.”
