Aynor rides big quarter to dominating win over West Columbus (N.C.)

After taking an early advantage, the Aynor football team quickly turned Friday night’s game into a blowout.
The Blue Jackets cashed in a couple quick scores after West Columbus (N.C.) fumbled on back-to-back kickoff returns during a 30-point second quarter en route to a dominating 43-0 win.
“That kind of opened the floodgates,” Aynor coach Jody Jenerette said of the fumbles and ensuing scores.
The Blue Jackets “came out flat early,” Jenerette said, but soon after settled in and got the running game going.
Noah Seaver ran 18 times for 146 yards and two scores, Brayden Nobles ran 11 times for 82 yards and two touchdowns, and Ethan Martin ran seven times for 59 yards and a touchdown as Aynor piled up 314 yards in the rushing game.
“We didn’t turn the ball over. That’s always a big thing with us,” Jenerette said. “As long as we don’t turn the ball over we’ll always have a chance. And then we blocked well up front.”
The Blue Jackets now enter a bye week where they hope to get healthy.
“We have some guys that had some little bumps and bruises here tonight,” Jenerette said.
The coach also hopes to get his nephew and starting quarterback, Caleb Jenerette, who has been out with shoulder soreness, back when Aynor takes on Georgetown to open Region VI-3A play on Sept. 30.
“Obviously having him back would be a huge lift for us,” Jody Jenerette said.
Having an inexperienced squad, the coach said having the break just before the start of region play is opportune timing.
“We’re just going to run a lot, man, just try to get in the best shape we’ve ever been in,” he said. “We’ve just got to rest a little bit. Those guys aren’t used to the varsity level like that, you know, as far as taking that beating, so we’ve got to get them to where they can get their legs back under ’em. Then we’ll get back into the final five games and see what happens.”
The Blue Jackets finished their non-region slate 4-1.
“I never dreamed that we’d have four wins at this stage after we have two returners back on offense and I think one returner back on defense,” Jody Jenerette said. “So we’re glad to have four wins right now; it’s a great feeling. And I think it’s something we can build on and hopefully are kids are enjoying it and living in the moment and maybe we can keep on winning.”
Aynor
0
30
7
6
—
43
West Columbus
0
0
0
0
—
0
Second quarter
Jonathan Gause 5 pass from Spencer Sarvis (Noah Seaver run)
Seaver 8 run (Seaver run)
Brayden Nobles 5 run (Ethan Martin run)
Martin 27 run (kick failed)
Third quarter
Seaver 4 run (Jaren McQueen kick)
Fourth quarter
Nobles 1 run (kick failed)
Individual leaders
Rushing: Aynor: Seaver 18-146, Martin 7-59, Nobles 11-82, Sarvis 2-(-13), Noah Earnest 1-6, Blade Rabon 3-16, Nathan Williamson 1-1, Jayshawn Dixon 6-18.
Passing: Aynor: Sarvis 2-3-0 9 1, Earnest 1-1-0 16.
Receiving: Martin 1-4, Gause 1-5, Andrew Roberts 1-16.
