High school roundup (Sept. 15, 2016)

Girls golf
▪ Myrtle Beach got past Aynor on Thursday at Diamondback Golf Course as Jaiden Vaughn earned medalist honors with a 9-over 45.
The Blue Jackets – led by Mary Kate Richardson’s 50 – will travel to take on St. James on Wednesday.
Team scores: Myrtle Beach 198, Aynor 215.
MYRTLE BEACH: Jaiden Vaughn 45, Taylor Pirttima 49, Essie Rike 52, Maddison Hine 52.
AYNOR: Mary Kate Richardson 50, Rachel Wilkinson 50, Taylor Hughes 55, Maddie Hardee 60.
Course: Diamondback. Par: 36.
The Sharks edged the Braves and Warriors.
Team scores: St James 177, Socastee 186, Waccamaw 220.
St. James: Smith Knaffle 36, Jordan White 39, Brooke Reagan 47, Kelli Jones 55.\
Socastee: Lawson Devers 45, Lisa Berindea 46, Joey Kirkman 46, Mia Berindea 49.
Waccamaw: Marlee Lord 46, Brianna Hammond 55, Carolione Lankford 57, Lana Guy 62.
Cross country
▪ In an eight-team meet, the Aynor boys and girls cross country teams were both victorious.
All of the top five finishers on the girls’ side came from Aynor, which had seven in the top 10. Blue Jackets’ Bailey Johnson led all girls with a time of 21:42.
The Aynor boys had four top five finishers, led by William Blackmon (18:59) as he finished first.
Green Sea Floyds had three boys finish in the top 10 as the Trojans finished second as a team. Alfredo Vasquez was sixth (20:19), Jackson Jeter was eighth (20:49), and Bryce Ford was ninth (21:08).
Boys
Team scores: Aynor 23, 2. Green Sea Floyds 55, 3. South Florence 63, 4. Marion 107, 5. Loris 199, 6. Andrews 202, 7. Carvers Bay 240, 8. Latta 276.
AYNOR: 1. William Blackmon (18:59), 2. Dustin Squires (19:05), 4. Railey Smith (19:31), 5. Trey Richardson (19:44).
GSF: 6. Alfredo Vasquez (20:19), 8. Jackson Jeter (20:49), 9. Bryce Ford (21:08).
Girls
Team scores: 1. Aynor 15, 2. South Florence 55, 3. Andrews 105, 4. Green Sea Floyds 107, 5. Carvers Bay 132, 6. Loris 179, 7. Marion 190, 8. Latta NS.
AYNOR: 1. Bailey Johnson (21:42), 2. Hannah Page (24:09), 3. Allyson Smith (25:32), 4. Katie Gunter (25:33), 5. Kimberly Torres (25:54), 8. Chasity Stewart (26:26), 10. Kelsey Stephenson (27:01).
Volleyball
▪ Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 3, (at) King’s Academy 0 | Natalie Markley had a team-high nine kills and five aces to lead the Saints to a shutout of King’s Academy (25-9, 25-14, 25-17).
▪ Carolina Forest 3, (at) South Florence 0 | Sam Maxim finished with 27 service points and seven aces, Sam Maxim finished with 27 service points and seven aces and Kenzlie Andresen had 10 kills as the Panthers took down the Bruins (25-14, 25-11, 25-1).
▪ Myrtle Beach 3, (at) St. James 1 | Skyla Corey had 15 kills, 12 blocks and five service points, and Rebecca Arteaga posted 13 kills and five service points, but the Sharks fell to the Seahawks in four games (28-26, 16-25, 25-20, 25-13).
