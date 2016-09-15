Week 4 Grand Strand high school football capsules

Carolina Forest at Myrtle Beach
When: 7:30 p.m., Friday
Records: Carolina Forest is 3-0; Myrtle Beach is 4-0
Rankings: Carolina Forest is unranked; Myrtle Beach is No. 1 in Class 4A
Coaches: Marc Morris, Carolina Forest; Mickey Wilson, Myrtle Beach
Last year: Carolina Forest won, 24-20
Players to watch — CF: QB Matt Beale, WR/DB Ishmael Garcia; MB: QB Lawson Cribb, ATH Keyonte Sessions, LB Chase Brill.
Scouting report: This is the 19th meeting between the rival programs, with Myrtle Beach holding a 12-6 advantage in the series. … Carolina Forest is playing for the first time this season without star running back Dyverse Simmons, who tore his ACL and MCL during last week’s win at Hoggard (N.C.). Before his injury, he ran for 534 yards and three touchdowns. … Panthers all-purpose man Ismael Garcia has caught touchdown passes in each of the past two games. … Myrtle Beach quarterback Lawson Cribb is the area’s leading passer with 871 yards and nine touchdown passes. … The Seahawks defense has given up a total of 20 points in the last three games, including last week’s 70-0 shutout of Socastee.
Favorite: Myrtle Beach
Aynor at West Columbus (N.C.)
When: 7 p.m., Friday
Records: Aynor is 3-1; West Columbus is 0-3
Rankings: Neither team is ranked
Coaches: Jody Jenerette, Aynor; James Pierce, West Columbus
Last year: Teams didn’t play
Players to watch — AYN: RB/LB Noah Seaver, FB/DL Ethan Martin; WC: OL/DL Nick Godrey, OL/DL Deandre Powell
Scouting report: This is the first meeting between the programs. … Aynor is seeking its third consecutive win, but will likely do so without the services of quarterback Caleb Jenerette, who continues to nurse an injured shoulder. Spencer Sarvis, who threw a pair of touchdown passes in relief duty last week, will get the start. … The combination of Noah Seaver and Brayden Nobles is picking up its share of the slack for the Blue Jackets, each of them scoring touchdowns in last week’s win over Creek Bridge. … West Columbus has given up more than 40 points in each of its losses this season.
Favorite: Aynor
Carvers Bay at Andrews
When: 7:30 p.m., Friday
Records: Carvers Bay is 2-2; Andrews is 3-1
Rankings: Andrews is ranked No. 8 in Class 2A; Carvers Bay received votes
Coaches: Nate Thompson, Carvers Bay; Scott Durham, Andrews
Last year: Andrews won, 35-14
Players to watch — CB: Tyrik Reed, WR/DB; Dijon Goss, WR, Janaz Sumpter, RB; AND: RB/LB Tyreike Steele, QB/DB Jaizell Murphy, RB Michael Pipkin
Scouting report: The game is the Region VII-2A opener for both teams. … Andrews has won each of its past three match ups with Carvers Bay, helping even the all-time series between the teams at 8-8. … The Yellow Jackets had 421 yards of total offense — 356 of which came on the ground — in a 42-22 win over Hemingway last week. … Friday’s game will mark the first time this season in which Carvers Bay has taken on a Class 2A opponent. In the season’s first four weeks, the Bears played Class 5A’s Conway and Stratford, as well as Georgetown and Waccamaw of Class 3A. … Carvers Bay starting running back Tyrik Reed is questionable for the game after injuring his back early on against North Myrtle Beach a week ago.
Favorite: Andrews
St. James at Georgetown
When: 7:30 p.m., Friday
Radio: WGTN-AM, 1400
Records: St. James is 0-4; Georgetown is 2-2
Rankings: Georgetown received votes in Class 3A; St. James is unranked
Coaches: Robby Brown, St. James; Ken Cribb, Georgetown
Last year: Georgetown won, 28-21
Players to watch — STJ: WR/DB Trey Myers, QB Berkeley Young, LB Cam Williams; GEO: LB Sheldon Billings, RB Tony Lara, QB Tyler McAlister
Scouting report: Georgetown has won 11 of 12 all-time match ups with St. James, the Sharks’ only win in the series a 27-11 win in 2010. … Bulldogs running back Tony Lara, who spent the past several months slowly nursing a knee injury back into shape, finally had his breakout game for the 2016 football campaign, running for 188 yards and two touchdowns in Georgetown’s 30-7 win over Stratford last week. In fact, Georgetown rushed for more than 400 yards in a winning effort. … St. James wideout Trey Myers is among the area’s top wideouts, catching 16 passes for 236 yards and a touchdown.
Favorite: Georgetown
Military Magnet at Green Sea Floyds
When: 7:30 p.m., Friday
Records: Military Magnet is 0-4; Green Sea Floyds is 1-2
Rankings: Neither team is ranked
Coaches: Gene Ross, Millitary Magnet; Tony Sullivan, Green Sea Floyds
Last year: Teams didn’t play
Players to watch — MM: QB Destyne Pugh, OL Brandon Brown, LB Eddie Melgar. GSF: ATH Akil Gause, RB/DB Wyatt Upchurch
Scouting report: Friday’s matchup is the first meeting between the programs. … After an impressive Week 1 win, Green Sea Floyds has stuck close in its past two games, but unable to get back in the win column, falling to Aynor in overtime and to Loris last week. … Military Magnet is the first Class A school the Trojans will face this season. … Military Magnet has yet to give up less than 30 points in any game this season.
Favorite: Green Sea Floyds
North Myrtle Beach at Socastee
When: 7:30 p.m., Friday
Radio/Internet: WRNN-FM, 99.5 (North Myrtle Beach) and nmbchiefs.com; WJXY-FM 93.7 and 93.9 (Socastee)
Records: North Myrtle Beach is 4-0; Socastee is 1-2
Rankings: North Myrtle Beach is No. 7 in Class 4A; Socastee is unranked
Coaches: Blair Hardin, North Myrtle Beach; Doug Illing, Socastee
Last year: Socastee won, 30-22
Players to watch — NMB: QB Ronnie Bass, RB Kered Class, LB Stephon Wilson; SOC: QB Hunter Illing, WR Aeneas Green, LB Zach Shear
Scouting report: A series which began in 1970, Friday’s contest marks the 35th meeting between the Horry County rivals. Socastee leads the series 25-6-3, and has won each of the past nine games against North Myrtle Beach … The Braves are seeking to match their best start since 2013, when it began the season 5-0. Their first loss that season? A 38-28 loss to Socastee. … North Myrtle Beach senior quarterback Ronnie Bass has scored eight touchdowns this season — five passing, one on the ground, in addition to being on the receiving end of two more. … Socastee’s Hunter Illing is one of the area’s top passers, completing 56.5 percent of his passes for 643 yards and two touchdowns. He will look to challenge a North Myrtle Beach secondary that has largely gone untested through four games.
Favorite: North Myrtle Beach
Waccamaw at Hemingway
When: 7:30 p.m., Friday
Records: Waccamaw is 1-2; Hemingway is 2-1
Rankings: Waccamaw is unranked; Hemingway is No. 9 in Class A
Coaches: Tyronne Davis, Waccamaw, Greg Lawson, Hemingway
Last year: Teams didn’t play
Players to watch — WAC: RB Antrix Greene, QB Brandon Stecz, LB Jack King; HEM: LB Darius Williams, WR/DB Ty’Rike Lewis, WR/DB Darius Taylor
Scouting report: This is the third meeting between the programs, and first since 2007. Hemingway won both games. … Waccamaw is coming off a bye week, seeking to regroup following a 41-0 loss to Carvers Bay. … Warriors running back Antrix Greene is among the area’s leading rushers, carrying the ball 62 times for 382 yards and a touchdown this season. … Last season marked the first time since 1999 in which Hemingway experienced a losing season.
Favorite: Hemingway
Key player
Will Vereen, WR
One of the elder statesmen on a young Myrtle Beach squad, Vereen has settled into his role as the team’s No. 1 receiver. After a slow start to the season, he now leads all Grand Strand receivers with 23 catches for 361 yards and two touchdowns. Last week, he caught seven balls for 140 yards and a two touchdowns for the Seahawks in a 70-0 rout of Socastee. The Myrtle Beach receiving corps represents the Carolina Forest secondary’s biggest test to date, and Vereen plays a large role in that.
