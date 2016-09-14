High School Football

September 14, 2016 5:35 PM

Grand Strand high school football stat leaders (Sept. 14)

By Joe L. Hughes II

Rushing

Name

School

Att.

Yds.

Avg.

TD

1. Dyverse Simmons

Carolina Forest

40

534

13.4

3

2. Antrix Greene

Waccamaw

62

382

6.2

1

3. Tony Lara

Georgetown

43

344

8.0

3

4. Toronto King

Myrtle Beach

42

316

7.5

5

5. Caleb Jenerette

Aynor

66

307

4.7

2

6. T.J. Gore

North Myrtle Beach

45

275

6.1

3

7. Noah Seaver

Aynor

48

271

5.7

2

8. Tevin Livingston

Loris

53

247

4.7

1

9. Kered Class

North Myrtle Beach

38

226

6.0

1

10. Jermani Green

Myrtle Beach

45

203

4.5

1

Passing

Name

School

Comp.

Att.

Yds.

TD

INT

1. Lawson Cribb

Myrtle Beach

61

93

871

9

3

2. Peyton Derrick

Conway

62

102

666

9

4

3. Hunter Illing

Socastee

48

85

643

2

0

4. Tyler McAlister

Georgetown

34

71

450

4

5

5. Berkeley Young

St. James

47

76

368

3

2

Receiving

Name

School

Rec.

Yds.

TD

1. Will Vereen

Myrtle Beach

23

361

2

2. Daron Finkley

Myrtle Beach

17

269

2

3. Trey Myers

St. James

16

236

1

4. Aeneas Green

Socastee

17

227

0

5. Ishmael Garcia

Carolina Forest

8

224

2

Touchdowns

Name

School

TD

1. Peyton Derrick

Conway

11

2. Lawson Cribb

Myrtle Beach

9

3. Ronnie Bass

North Myrtle Beach

8

4. Keyonte Sessions

Myrtle Beach

7

5. Several players tied with six touchdowns

Total tackles

Name

School

TDs

1. Cameron Williams

St. James

37.5

2. Zach Jordan

Loris

35

3. Zach Shear

Socastee

31

4. Dlanor Tilton

Myrtle Beach

30

T5. Grant Stadler

St. James

29.5

T5. Timmy Bell

Loris

29.5

Interceptions

Name

School

INT

T1. Whit Richardson

Conway

2

T1. Chris Weston

Myrtle Beach

2

3. Several players tied with one interception

Joe L. Hughes II

