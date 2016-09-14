Grand Strand high school football stat leaders (Sept. 14)

Rushing
Name
School
Att.
Yds.
Avg.
TD
1. Dyverse Simmons
Carolina Forest
40
534
13.4
3
2. Antrix Greene
Waccamaw
62
382
6.2
1
3. Tony Lara
Georgetown
43
344
8.0
3
4. Toronto King
Myrtle Beach
42
316
7.5
5
5. Caleb Jenerette
Aynor
66
307
4.7
2
6. T.J. Gore
North Myrtle Beach
45
275
6.1
3
7. Noah Seaver
Aynor
48
271
5.7
2
8. Tevin Livingston
Loris
53
247
4.7
1
9. Kered Class
North Myrtle Beach
38
226
6.0
1
10. Jermani Green
Myrtle Beach
45
203
4.5
1
Passing
Name
School
Comp.
Att.
Yds.
TD
INT
1. Lawson Cribb
Myrtle Beach
61
93
871
9
3
2. Peyton Derrick
Conway
62
102
666
9
4
3. Hunter Illing
Socastee
48
85
643
2
0
4. Tyler McAlister
Georgetown
34
71
450
4
5
5. Berkeley Young
St. James
47
76
368
3
2
Receiving
Name
School
Rec.
Yds.
TD
1. Will Vereen
Myrtle Beach
23
361
2
2. Daron Finkley
Myrtle Beach
17
269
2
3. Trey Myers
St. James
16
236
1
4. Aeneas Green
Socastee
17
227
0
5. Ishmael Garcia
Carolina Forest
8
224
2
Touchdowns
Name
School
TD
1. Peyton Derrick
Conway
11
2. Lawson Cribb
Myrtle Beach
9
3. Ronnie Bass
North Myrtle Beach
8
4. Keyonte Sessions
Myrtle Beach
7
5. Several players tied with six touchdowns
Total tackles
Name
School
TDs
1. Cameron Williams
St. James
37.5
2. Zach Jordan
Loris
35
3. Zach Shear
Socastee
31
4. Dlanor Tilton
Myrtle Beach
30
T5. Grant Stadler
St. James
29.5
T5. Timmy Bell
Loris
29.5
Interceptions
Name
School
INT
T1. Whit Richardson
Conway
2
T1. Chris Weston
Myrtle Beach
2
3. Several players tied with one interception
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @thejournalist44
