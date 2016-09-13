Week 4 – S.C. Prep Writers High School Football poll

It can get a tad lonely when you’re at the top.
And with reason, Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach kind of like it to stay that way.
The Grand Strand’s lone undefeated teams at 4-0, the rivals are the only two local squads ranked in the latest S.C. prep writers high school football poll.
Following a 70-0 drubbing of Socastee and a loss by previously top-ranked South Pointe, the Seahawks assumed the No. 1 spot in Class 4A. Meanwhile, the Chiefs debuted in the poll at No. 7 after weeks of receiving consideration by voters.
Georgetown (2-2) received votes in Class 3A, while Carvers Bay did the same in Class 2A.
Class 5A
1. Dutch Fork
2. Westside
3. Northwestern
4. Fort Dorchester
5 Gaffney
6. Boiling Springs
7. Spartanburg
8. Dorman
9. Greenwood
10. Sumter
Others receiving votes: Mauldin, Blythewood, Byrnes, Clover, T.L. Hanna, Lexington
Class 4A
1. Myrtle Beach
2. South Pointe
3. Hartsville
4. Ridge View
5. Belton-Honea Path
6. Cane Bay
7. North Myrtle Beach
8. Lancaster
T9. Union County
T9. North Augusta
Others receiving votes: Greer, Daniel, Greenville, Hilton Head Island, South Aiken, Chapin, Dreher
Class 3A
1. Dillon
2. Bluffton
3. Brookland-Cayce
4. Strom Thurmond
5. Woodruff
6. Newberry
7. Fairfield Central
8. Bishop England
9. Chapman
10. Gilbert
Others receiving votes: Camden, Lake City, Palmetto, Chester, Georgetown, Powdersville, Broome
Class 2A
1. Abbeville
2. Southside Christian
3. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
4. Calhoun County
5. Cheraw
T6. Batesburg-Leesville
T6. Barnwell
8. Andrews
9. Allendale-Fairfax
10. Chesterfield
Others receiving votes:Carvers Bay, Liberty, Silver Bluff, Saluda, Lee Central
Class 1A
1. Lamar
2. Lake View
3. Lewisville
4. McBee
5. Wagener-Salley
6. Cross
7. C.E. Murray
8. Baptist Hill
9. Hemingway
10. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler
Others receiving votes: Ridge Spring-Monetta, Williston-Elko, Blackville-Hilda, Bethune-Bowman
The S.C. Prep Media Football Poll is conducted by the Spartanburg Herald-Journal with voting from Michael Christopher, Greenwood Index Journal; Bob Castello, Greenville News; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times and Democrat; Chris Dearing, The State; Joe Hughes, Myrtle Beach Sun News; Kevin Melton, Spartanburg Herald Journal; Lou Bezjak, The State; Lake Morris, Anderson Independent Mail; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Bret McCormick, The Herald (Rock Hill); Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News and Eric Russell, Aiken Standard.
