High School Football

September 13, 2016 6:44 PM

Week 4 – S.C. Prep Writers High School Football poll

By Joe L. Hughes II

jhughes@thesunnews.com

It can get a tad lonely when you’re at the top.

And with reason, Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach kind of like it to stay that way.

The Grand Strand’s lone undefeated teams at 4-0, the rivals are the only two local squads ranked in the latest S.C. prep writers high school football poll.

Following a 70-0 drubbing of Socastee and a loss by previously top-ranked South Pointe, the Seahawks assumed the No. 1 spot in Class 4A. Meanwhile, the Chiefs debuted in the poll at No. 7 after weeks of receiving consideration by voters.

Georgetown (2-2) received votes in Class 3A, while Carvers Bay did the same in Class 2A.

Class 5A

1. Dutch Fork

2. Westside

3. Northwestern

4. Fort Dorchester

5 Gaffney

6. Boiling Springs

7. Spartanburg

8. Dorman

9. Greenwood

10. Sumter

Others receiving votes: Mauldin, Blythewood, Byrnes, Clover, T.L. Hanna, Lexington

Class 4A

1. Myrtle Beach

2. South Pointe

3. Hartsville

4. Ridge View

5. Belton-Honea Path

6. Cane Bay

7. North Myrtle Beach

8. Lancaster

T9. Union County

T9. North Augusta

Others receiving votes: Greer, Daniel, Greenville, Hilton Head Island, South Aiken, Chapin, Dreher

Class 3A

1. Dillon

2. Bluffton

3. Brookland-Cayce

4. Strom Thurmond

5. Woodruff

6. Newberry

7. Fairfield Central

8. Bishop England

9. Chapman

10. Gilbert

Others receiving votes: Camden, Lake City, Palmetto, Chester, Georgetown, Powdersville, Broome

Class 2A

1. Abbeville

2. Southside Christian

3. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

4. Calhoun County

5. Cheraw

T6. Batesburg-Leesville

T6. Barnwell

8. Andrews

9. Allendale-Fairfax

10. Chesterfield

Others receiving votes:Carvers Bay, Liberty, Silver Bluff, Saluda, Lee Central

Class 1A

1. Lamar

2. Lake View

3. Lewisville

4. McBee

5. Wagener-Salley

6. Cross

7. C.E. Murray

8. Baptist Hill

9. Hemingway

10. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler

Others receiving votes: Ridge Spring-Monetta, Williston-Elko, Blackville-Hilda, Bethune-Bowman

The S.C. Prep Media Football Poll is conducted by the Spartanburg Herald-Journal with voting from Michael Christopher, Greenwood Index Journal; Bob Castello, Greenville News; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times and Democrat; Chris Dearing, The State; Joe Hughes, Myrtle Beach Sun News; Kevin Melton, Spartanburg Herald Journal; Lou Bezjak, The State; Lake Morris, Anderson Independent Mail; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Bret McCormick, The Herald (Rock Hill); Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News and Eric Russell, Aiken Standard.

Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @thejournalist44

Related content

High School Football

Comments

Videos

Back to Football in Myrtle Beach

View more video

Sports Videos