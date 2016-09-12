Grand Strand trio makes impact in college football’s second week

Talk about having your cake and eating it too.
Former Myrtle Beach standout Kyle Belack made sure his 20th birthday was one to remember, the Ohio receiver hauling in four passes for 60 yards against Kansas. More importantly, the Bobcats came away with a 37-21 victory, much to the delight of the Seahawk alum.
“Can’t ask for a better birthday present than a win!,” Belack said via Twitter following the game.
Can't ask for a better birthday present than a win!— Belack (@KyleBelack21) September 10, 2016
Belack wasn’t the only local product making an impact this past Saturday, however.
After leading all Football Subdivision tight ends with 10 touchdowns a season ago, Carolina Forest alum Ryan Yurachek is again off to a fast start, taking his only reception Saturday 58 yards to pay dirt. His touchdown was one of many highlights for Marshall on the day, the Thundering Herd romping past Morgan State, 62-0.
For Yurachek, it was his sixth consecutive game with a touchdown.
Take it HOME!!! @HerdFB hit a 58-yd TD #beINCOLLEGE https://t.co/6fKSN2U3TB— beIN COLLEGE SPORTS (@beINCOLLEGE) September 10, 2016
Not to be outdone was Socastee’s Hunter Renfrow, who like Yurachek used his only reception to get into the end zone. The Clemson sophomore made a diving grab in the corner of the end zone for a 35-yard touchdown Saturday, one the Tigers desperately needed as they barely skated past Troy, 30-24.
Renfrow sustained an injury to his hand during the reception, according to media reports. However, it isn’t anything expected to keep him out long term.
Quite a touchdown catch from Clemson's Hunter Renfrow pic.twitter.com/22ROyAxCIx— Dr. Saturday (@YahooDrSaturday) September 10, 2016
A number of other products of the Grand Strand also saw action this past weekend. Here is a look at how they fared:
Anthony Blair (Jr., DL): The former Georgetown standout had two tackles — one of them for a loss — in North Greenville’s 45-0 victory over Lenoir-Rhyne.
Cordell Brown (Jr., DE):The Myrtle Beach alum saw time for S.C. State in its 53-24 loss to Louisiana Tech.
Bryan Edwards (Fr., WR): Following a dazzling debut in a South Carolina uniform, the former Conway standout was limited to two catches for 38 yards in the Gamecocks’ 27-14 loss to Mississippi State.
Colby Gore (Fr., DB): The North Myrtle Beach alum racked up two tackles, helping East Carolina move to 2-0 with a 33-30 victory over NC State.
Sam Hall (Jr., OL): Formerly of Conway, the Newberry junior offensive lineman saw time in the Wolves’ 42-22 victory over Virginia Union.
Jordan Hemingway (So., DL): The former Loris standout had two tackles and a pair of assists for Catawba in its 23-17 loss to Winston-Salem State.
James Jones (RS Fr., WR): The Socastee alum saw time for Coastal Carolina in its 49-10 win over Florida A&M.
Tyler Keane (Jr., QB): The Myrtle Beach product completed his only pass of Saturday’s game against Florida A&M for 11 yards, and three carries for two yards in Coastal Carolina’s 49-10 win.
Mykal Moody (Jr., WR): The former Conway standout caught one pass for five yards in S.C. State’s 53-24 loss to Louisiana Tech.
Naquez Pringle (Jr., DT): While it wasn’t a pleasant day in ‘The Swamp’ for Kentucky, the Carvers Bay alum notched three tackles and two assists in his first action of the season as the Wildcats fell 45-7 to Florida.
Cole Watson (Sr., WR): The former Conway Tiger caught two passes for 17 yards in Newberry’s 42-22 win over Virginia Union.
Hunter Windham (Jr., RB): The Aynor alum had three carries for 24 yards in Wofford’s 38-13 loss to Ole Miss.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @thejournalist44
