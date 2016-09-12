Grand Strand trio makes impact in college football’s second week

2:05 CNB Kickoff Classic Sights and Sounds Pause

1:45 Myrtle Beach weather forecast 9.12

1:30 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 9.11

0:50 The art of latte art

1:37 Sights, sounds and reaction from Aynor football's win over Creek Bridge

1:23 Pelicans win and celebrate on the field

1:32 Myrtle Beach weather forecast for 9.10

1:32 Young father beats prostate cancer after losing wife to breast cancer

1:43 At the Pentagon on Sept. 11

0:53 Volunteers get down and dirty for United Way Day of Caring