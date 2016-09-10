Coastal Carolina vs. Florida A&M

Coastal Carolina senior running back De’Angelo Henderson (31) breaks free from Florida A&M defensive back Jacques Bryant (18) for a first-quarter touchdown.
Randall Hill
For The Sun News
Coastal Carolina quarterback Josh Stilley (6) runs for a TD during 1st quarter action against Florida A&M Saturday evening at Brooks Stadium in Conway.
Randall Hill
For The Sun News
Coastal Carolina wide reciever Bruce Mapp (18) catches a pass for a touchdown against Florida A&M defender Orlando McKinley (10) during 2nd quarter action Saturday evening at Brooks Stadium in Conway.
Randall Hill
Randall Hill/For The Sun News
Randall Hill
Randall Hill/For The Sun News
Randall Hill
Randall Hill/For The Sun News
Randall Hill
Randall Hill/For The Sun News
Randall Hill
Randall Hill/For The Sun News
Randall Hill
Randall Hill/For The Sun News
Randall Hill
Randall Hill/For The Sun News
Randall Hill
Randall Hill/For The Sun News
Randall Hill
Randall Hill/For The Sun News
Randall Hill
Randall Hill/For The Sun News
Randall Hill
Randall Hill/For The Sun News
Randall Hill
Randall Hill/For The Sun News
Randall Hill
Randall Hill/For The Sun News
Randall Hill
Randall Hill/For The Sun News