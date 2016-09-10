Saturday morning quarterback: Sometimes even wins can’t mask a coach’s angst

Someone has to win, the other to lose. One to be happy, another to wallow in their despair.
Friday night was blessed with one of the outliers, however, as neither North Myrtle Beach coach Blair Hardin or his peer on the other sideline, Carvers Bay’s Nate Thompson, were in a pleasant mood — though for distinctly different reasons.
Any coach would be troubled by their team’s sloppy tackling and lack of execution. But those issues are fixable.
Others such as lack of focus aren’t as easily discarded, and following the game Hardin felt the need to deal with the issue immediately.
“We talk all the time about buying in, and I don’t know if all of you have bought in,” the North Myrtle Beach coach said in a huddle following his team’s win over the Bears. “We’re one team. Some of you wearing black socks, some of you wearing white; we shouldn’t come out wearing different stuff. … This isn’t about you, this is about us.”
Hardin may have been on to something. Though undefeated, the North Myrtle Beach coach was afraid his team was losing its edge, the one helping them get to that point.
A rough second quarter stretch by the Chiefs allowed Carvers Bay back into the game, one they firmly had in hand. Though North Myrtle Beach eventually pulled away for a 42-12 win, Hardin was not pleased — and could easily point his finger at a few reasons.
“We did some things uncharacteristically, got up early in the first but didn’t like how we finished the second quarter at all,” Hardin said. “We tackled poorly. Had two turnovers, which we’re not going to beat good football teams doing that. I want my guys to understand that to be great we have to be good at the small things.”
While Hardin’s angst was less visible and greatly complex, Thompson’s was simple, but very pointed.
Certainly, the Carvers Bay coach is ecstatic to see his team 2-2 following a difficult non-region slate including Georgetown, Marlboro County, North Myrtle Beach and Waccamaw. But it was how his team ended the tough four-game stretch against the Chiefs that really riled him up, not wanting to carry such bad momentum into Region VII-2A play, which begins Friday with a trip to Andrews.
“When you’re playing good teams, you don’t give them breaks and you don’t give them opportunities to take advantage of situations,” the Carvers Bay football coach said. “… (The games) really start to count now. Most leagues have five region games, we have six. We can’t afford to take a break, we have to play each one like it’s our last. It’s a seven-team region … only four teams are going to make it (to the Class 2A playoffs).”
AROUND THE AREA
▪ Myrtle Beach continues to round into form, this week displaying its explosive capability in a 70-0 victory over rival Socastee. The Seahawks ran out to a 49-0 lead in the first 24 minutes of play, led by quarterback Lawson Cribb. The junior signal caller finished the game 20 of 23 for 290 yards and five touchdowns. Myrtle Beach’s ground game wasn’t too bad either, racking up 224 yards — the large share of which came from running back Toronto King, who ran for 171 yards on 14 carries.
▪ Patience finally paid off for Spencer Sarvis. The Aynor quarterback, who spent the first three games of the season backing up starter Caleb Jenerette, was inserted into the lineup on Friday night against Creek Bridge, completing 2 of 4 passes for two touchdowns as the Blue Jackets rolled to a 41-14 win. Running back Noah Seaver also rushed for 117 yards on eight carries, hitting pay dirt twice.
QUOTE OF THE WEEK
I brought him in on Monday and I told him, ‘You’re the only guy that should be mad about his situation right now, because you’ve done everything right and you haven’t played yet.’ And I said just wait your turn. And his turn came after the third snap of the game. It was awesome, awesome for him.
Aynor football coach Jody Jenerette on inserting quarterback Spencer Sarvis into the Blue Jackets’ lineup on Friday night
▪ Carolina Forest saw a two-touchdown lead fade in the second half, as Hoggard pulled to within a point on quarterback Josh Jones’ two-yard run with 21 seconds left. Then fate intervened, a bad snap by the Vikings leading to a shanked point after touchdown that failed to hit the mark, allowing the Panthers to escape with a 14-13 victory. For the second straight game, Ishmael Garcia caught a touchdown pass. However, all on the Carolina Forest campus are keeping an eye on the status of stud running back Dyverse Simmons, who despite rushing for 124 yards limped off with an ankle injury.
▪ Loris got back on the winning side of the ledger following two straight losses, overcoming a slow start to defeat rival Green Sea Floyds, 28-14. The Lions were led by the combined effort of Tevin Livingston and Tyrek Williams, the duo rushing for more than 150 yards in the win.
NUMBER OF THE WEEK
9
Loris’ defeat of Green Sea Floyds was its ninth consecutive win in the series, and its 34th victory in 38 games with the Trojans.
▪ Georgetown head coach Ken Cribb makes no bones about — he’s a defense first guy. And the best friend of a sound defense is a solid running game. The Bulldogs were solid in both facets on Friday night, rushing for more than 400 yards and limiting Stratford to 175 yards of total offense in a 30-7 victory Friday night. The victory evens Georgetown’s record at 2-2 for the season.
▪ Lake City piled up 463 yards of total offense, running back TyShawn Baines responsible for 120 of those, as the Panthers downed St. James, 41-14.
▪ Another week, another 60-point game for the Hartsville Red Foxes. Led by running back Tiyon Evans, the Pee Dee juggernaut scored more than 60 points for the third consecutive week, dismantling Conway by a score of 62-28. Evans rushed for 237 yards and five touchdowns in the game.
GAME BALLS
▪ Lawson Cribb, Myrtle Beach: The Seahawks quarterback completed 20 of 23 passes for 290 yards and five touchdowns Friday night, leading his team to a 70-0 victory over Socastee.
▪ Tyler Gore, North Myrtle Beach: Three of the Chiefs wide receiver’s four catches went for touchdowns, doing his part to boost his team to a 42-12 win over Carvers Bay.
▪ Tony Lara, Georgetown: A key part of a Bulldogs rushing attack that has caught its stride, Lara ran 21 times for 188 yards and two touchdowns in Georgetown’s 30-7 win over Stratford.
▪ Will Vereen, Myrtle Beach: Myrtle Beach’s elder statesman caught seven passes for 140 yards and two scores, leading the Seahawks to a 70-0 rout of rival Socastee.
▪ Ronnie Bass, North Myrtle Beach: Once again showing his versatility, the Chiefs signal caller threw three touchdown passes and caught another as North Myrtle Beach remained undefeated with a 42-12 win over Carvers Bay.
POWER RANKINGS
1. Myrtle Beach: A strong showing against rival Socastee shows the Seahawks are prepared for a grueling stretch chock full of rivalry games.
2. North Myrtle Beach: The Chiefs were not at their best on Friday night at Carvers Bay, but it was still enough for a big win.
3. Carolina Forest: Able to escape past Hoggard (N.C.), the Panthers will need to play much better Friday night at Myrtle Beach.
4. Conway: Hartsville will hang 60 points on many other squads this season … but still, Conway must get better ahead of its region slate.
5. Georgetown: The Bulldogs are finally showing their potential, taking care of the football and locking teams down on defense.
