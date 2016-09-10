Sarvis succeeds in first action of season as Aynor beats Creek Bridge

Aynor football coach Jody Jenerette told sophomore Spencer Sarvis to just wait his turn.
Sarvis’ opportunity finally came Friday night, and he didn’t squander it.
The young QB was only 2-for-4, but completed both of his passes for touchdowns and the Blue Jackets’ run game was solid as Aynor took down the Creek Bridge Warriors, 47-18.
“He stepped up big for us,” Jenerette said of Sarvis. “He’s a guy that hadn’t had one rep all season.”
In the week prior to the contest, Jenerette gave his young quarterback some added motivation.
“I brought him in on Monday and I told him, ‘You’re the only guy that should be mad about his situation right now, because you’ve done everything right and you haven’t played yet.’ And I said just wait your turn,” Jenerette said. “And his turn came after the third snap of the game. It was awesome, awesome for him.”
Aynor got up by two scores quickly in the first quarter thanks to Noah Seaver and Brayden Nobles’ work on the ground. Nobles added another score in the second stanza as the Blue Jackets got ahead 20-0 quickly.
Then, Sarvis connected with Nathan Williamson for a 10-yard touchdown pass, the young quarterback’s first of his career. Sarvis added his second score just before halftime on a 22-yard pass to Ethan Martin to send the Blue Jackets to the break leading 34-12.
Jenerette was pleased with Sarvis’ poise in the pocket while replacing starter Caleb Jenerette, Jody’s nephew, who was held out for precautionary reasons after a hit to his shoulder.
And while the passing attack certainly worked out, the Blue Jackets’ run game was right at home.
“Here’s what it is here – we’re going to line [up] and pound it,” Jody Jenerette said. “But I thought Spencer played really well. We thought Caleb could play and took a little ding on his shoulder so we held him out. I was really proud of how [Sarvis] commanded the game. He had one bad read, but that’s pretty good for a 10th-grader that hasn’t played all year. That was his first snap of the whole season tonight. Just a great job by him. And our offensive line – everybody.”
Seaver bolstered Aynor’s ground game, gaining 117 yards on 18 carries and had two touchdowns. Nobles had 40 yards on nine carries for two scores, and Martin rushed six times for 43 yards and a score as the Blue Jackets netted 283 yards on the ground.
“Very positive,” Jody Jenerette said of the team’s morale. “We had to make some changes and move some people around this week and it really helped us. We were able to get more depth and we weren’t as tired as we’ve usually been. We played a bunch more kids tonight and I thought it was great.”
The Blue Jackets were riding high as well, just a week removed from an overtime win over Green Sea Floyds. And a strong practice during the week set Aynor up for success as the team moves to 3-1.
“Obviously coming off the win last week, it would’ve been really easy for this to be a letdown week,” Jody Jenerette said. “I thought we responded really well. We had a great practice on Wednesday, by far our best of the year.”
The Blue Jackets will next travel to take on West Columbus (N.C.) at 7 p.m. Friday. Jenerette immediately noted the Vikings’ size, but doesn’t plan to let that get in the way of giving them a challenge.
“We have to really clue in and get ready to go. They’re a big team, and we struggle with big teams,” he said. “But we have to learn from it and get better.”
Max McKinnon: 843-626-0302, @mmckinnonTSN
Comments