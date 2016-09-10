Conway unable to hang with high-scoring Hartsville

Tiyon Evans scored five times and the Hartsville Red Foxes hung 60 or more points on an opponent for the third week in a 62-28 win over the Conway Tigers at Kelleytown Stadium.
Evans scored the first three times he touched the ball in the first quarter on runs of 24, 52 and 43 yards as the Red Foxes took a 28-7 lead.
All three of the first scores were one-play drives for Hartsville. The fourth TD was a three-play drive.
Evans finished the night with 237 yards on nine carries and the five touchdowns for Hartsville, now 4-0.
Conway tied the game on its second possession after fumbling the first one away to Hartsville. The Tigers went 80 yards on nine plays with Tiger quarterback Peyton Derrick’s 13-yard keeper up the middle.
The Tigers finished the first quarter with two punts and an interception when Montrez Williams picked off a Logan Carpenter deflection, which led to Hartsville’s fifth touchdown of the night early in the second quarter.
June Bishop scored twice in the first half on only three carries, once in each quarter on runs of 35 and 5 yards.
Hartsville capped the first half scoring with an A.J. Joyner-to-Steve Joyner 34-yard TD pass with just 30 seconds left in the half.
Conway scored once in the third and fourth quarters each as Hartsville had a frustrating second half with penalties. The Red Foxes committed eight penalties for 80 yards.
Hartsville also had two fumbles – one on the opening kickoff of the second half and one on a punt later in the third quarter.
Evans had touchdown runs of 48 and 40 yards for two of Hartsville's three scores in the second half.
The final Hartsville score was a strange one when Trae Brown took a handoff from the 24-yard line and took it to the goal line where the ball popped out. An alert Hunter Weeks fell on the ball in the end zone for the score.
