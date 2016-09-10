North Myrtle Beach vs. Carvers Bay

NMB's Tyler Gore picks up a pass during the North Myrtle Beach at Carvers Bay football game Friday.
Keith Alan Jacobs
For The Sun News
North Myrtle Beach’s Tyler Gore runs with Carvers Bay defenders in pursuit Friday.
NMB crowd cheers during the North Myrtle Beach at Carvers Bay football game Friday.
Cavers Bay's Quevon Dickerson looks for the pass during the North Myrtle Beach at Carvers Bay football game Friday.
Tyrik Reed moves the ball during the North Myrtle Beach at Carvers Bay football game Friday.
Tyrik Reed looks for an opening during the North Myrtle Beach at Carvers Bay football game Friday.
Tyrik Reed brings the ball downfield against NMB's Stephon Wilson during the North Myrtle Beach at Carvers Bay football game Friday.
Byron Young breaks through the line during the North Myrtle Beach at Carvers Bay football game Friday.
Carvers Bay's Duion Goss breaks a tackle during the North Myrtle Beach at Carvers Bay football game Friday.
NMB's T.J. Gore moves through the line during the North Myrtle Beach at Carvers Bay football game Friday.
Chris Bryant goes for a lose ball during the North Myrtle Beach at Carvers Bay football game Friday.
NMB cheerleaders amp up the crowd during the North Myrtle Beach at Carvers Bay football game Friday.
