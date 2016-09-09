Georgetown runs over Stratford for second straight victory

Ken Cribb had high praise for his team following Friday night’s 30-7 win over Stratford.
“I thought we played really good defense. That bunch had been averaging a lot of points coming in,” the Georgetown coach said. “They had a real good quarterback running and throwing, and I thought we played really good defense, the best defensive game we’ve played since I’ve been here.”
The Bulldogs also piled up yardage on the other side of the ball.
Tony Lara ran 21 times for 188 yards and two touchdowns, quarterback Tyler McAlister ran 13 times for 128 yards while also connecting with LeMarkeus McCray for a score, and Christian Johnson ran eight times for 72 yards and a TD.
“Offensively, we [ran] the ball and we controlled the clock a little bit and kept them off the field, which was part of us playing good defense also,” said Cribb, in his first season as Georgetown head coach.
The Bulldogs had 474 total yards of offense, including 419 on the ground, compared to 175 for Stratford.
“That’s my kind of game. I’m a run-it-first guy. I like to run the football,” Cribb said. “And I play defense. We were able to do that tonight. It starts up front. Our O-line had a good game and any time they have a good game you’re usually going to be successful.”
Georgetown (2-2) turned the ball over just once, giving it two straight weeks of fairly clean ball after seeing mishaps haunt it the first two weeks.
“It’s simple. We quit turning the ball over on offense and we quit giving up big plays on defense,” Cribb said. “That’s what we did the first two games and you’re not going to win any football games when you do that. The last two weeks we haven’t done those things as much and it’s paid off. Like I said, if you don’t turn the ball over and you don’t give up big plays and you’re sound on special teams you’re going to win a lot of games that way. And that’s what we’ve been able to do the last two weeks.”
The Bulldogs host former region rival St. James next week.
“They’ve been a good football team. They went to the [second] round [of the playoffs] last year,” Cribb said. “They’re well coached, and we’re going to have to play well and get a few breaks to have a chance.”
It helps that Georgetown is now riding a two-game win streak.
“We’re getting a little confidence and that always helps,” Cribb said. “Winning brings out the best in everybody and losing usually brings out the worst in everybody. Hopefully we’re building a little confidence. They’re having fun and playing at little better football.”
