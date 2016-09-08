Week 3 Grand Strand high school football capsules

North Myrtle Beach at Carvers Bay
Time: 7:30 p.m., Friday
Radio/Internet: WRNN-FM, 99.5; nmbchiefs.com
Records: North Myrtle Beach is 3-0; Carvers Bay is 2-1
Rankings: North Myrtle Beach received votes in Class 4A; Carvers Bay received votes in Class 2A
Coaches: Blair Hardin, North Myrtle Beach; Nate Thompson, Carvers Bay
Last year: Did not play
Players to watch — North Myrtle Beach: Ronnie Bass, QB; T.J. Gore, RB; Stephon Wilson, LB. Carvers Bay: Tyrik Reed, WR/DB; Dijon Goss, WR, Janaz Sumpter, RB.
Scouting report: This is the first meeting between the two Grand Strand programs, both of which come in riding high — North Myrtle Beach undefeated, and Carvers Bay after defeating a pair of Georgetown County foes. … Through three games, the Chiefs have outscored opponents 97-20, with only seven of those points coming in the last two weeks. … Carvers Bay overwhelmed Waccamaw a week ago, scoring 34 points in the first half en route to an easy win. … While dominant in each of its three games, North Myrtle Beach has proven rather clumsy when it comes to turnovers. The Chiefs have eight turnovers through three games, including seven fumbles. If there is one thing Carvers Bay has proven, it is it knows how to force turnovers, opposing teams committing 10 of them over the past two games against the Bears.
Favorite: North Myrtle Beach
Carolina Forest at Hoggard (N.C.)
Time: 7:30 p.m., Friday
Radio: WSEA-FM, 100.3
Records: Carolina Forest is 2-0; Hoggard is 1-2
Rankings: Neither team is ranked
Coaches: Marc Morris, Carolina Forest; Craig Underwood, Hoggard
Last year: Did not play
Players to Watch — Carolina Forest: Dyverse Simmons, RB; Ishmael Garcia, WR/DB; Matt Beale, QB. Hoggard: Rashod Wallace, RB; Tony Allen, RB; Christian Hollar, LB.
Scouting report: This is the first meeting between the programs. … One thing is obvious about both teams — they love to run the football. Carolina Forest has done so with ease the first two games of the season, averaging 388 yards per game. Senior running back Dyverse Simmons has rushed for 469 yards through two games, averaging 15.1 yards per carry. … Hoggard also puts an emphasis on the ground game, utilizing a three-headed attack including Rashod Wallace, Tony Allen and quarterback Josh Jones. If the Vikings’ run game gets going, play action is sure to be next, Jones showing the ability to complete passes. Up to this point, he is 32-of-53 for 469 yards and five touchdowns. … Two of Hoggard’s three losses has been by a touchdown or less.
Favorite: Push
Conway at Hartsville
Time: 7:30 p.m., Friday
Radio: WGTR-FM, 107.9
Records: Conway is 2-1; Hartsville is 3-0
Rankings: Hartsville is No. 3 in Class 4A
Coaches: Chuck Jordan, Conway; Jeff Calabrese, Hartsville
Last year: Hartsville won, 57-26
Players to watch — Conway: Peyton Derrick, QB; Darren Stanley, WR; Raiqwon O’Neal, DL. Hartsville: Tiyon Evans, RB/DB; James Clair, RB; Trae Brown, RB.
Scouting report: This is the 51st meeting between the programs, with Conway leading the series 27-23. However, the Tigers have lost four of their past five games against Hartsville. … Certainly, Conway quarterback Peyton Derrick is expected to lead the team in passing yards. But his 107 yards on the ground also are a team high. … Derrick likes to spread the wealth around, as nine different receivers have caught passes for the Tigers through three games. … After a slow start against Lake City in its opener, Hartsville has caught its stride, scoring more than 60 points in each of its past two games. … Sophomore Tiyon Evans has emerged as a game breaker for the Red Foxes out of the team’s Wing-T attack, rushing for 240 yards in last week’s trouncing of Camden.
Favorite: Hartsville
Creek Bridge at Aynor
Time: 7:30 p.m., Friday
Radio: None
Records: Creek Bridge is 0-3; Aynor is 2-1
Rankings: Neither team is ranked.
Coaches: Jimmy Vereen, Creek Bridge; Jody Jenerette, Aynor
Last year: Aynor won, 48-6
Players to watch — Creek Bridge: Aykelle Cross, OL/DT; T.J. Fladger, QB/DB. Aynor: Caleb Jenerette, QB/DB; Noah Seaver, RB/LB; Ethan Martin, FB/DL.
Scouting report: Aynor has won 10 of its previous 14 meetings with Creek Bridge, but Blue Jackets’ head coach Jody Jenerette is wary of this week’s opponent despite recent woes. A team that prides itself on its physicality, Aynor has had trouble with bigger teams, ones able to use its strength against it. … Aynor has three players who have rushed for more than 100 yards, led by quarterback Caleb Jenerette who has 289 yards through three games. … Through three weeks, Creek Bridge has been outscored 132-22.
Favorite: Aynor
Green Sea Floyds at Loris
Time: 7:30 p.m., Friday
Radio/TV/Internet: WLSC-AM, 1240; HTC Channel 4 and htcconnect.com
Records: Green Sea Floyds is 1-1; Loris is 1-2
Rankings: Green Sea Floyds received votes in Class A
Coaches: Tony Sullivan, Green Sea Floyds; Jamie Snider, Loris
Last year: Loris won, 31-6
Players to watch — Green Sea Floyds: Akil Gause, ATH; Wyatt Upchurch, RB/DB. Loris: Tevin Livingston, FB/LB; Tyreek Williams RB/LB.
Scouting report: A series which dates back to 1956, Loris has won 33 of 37 all-time matchups, and comes into Friday night’s game with an eight-game winning streak against Green Sea Floyds. … Trojans head coach Tony Sullivan felt his team came out a tad sluggish last week against Aynor, less than crisp after a week away from the gridiron. He hopes to see better execution this week against a struggling Loris squad. … Since a season-opening win over St. James, the Lions have been unable to rekindle the magic offensively. As a result, its defense has been left on the field for a large amount of time, helping explain why Loris has been outscored 91-21 over the past two weeks. … Banged up in a loss to North Myrtle Beach, quarterback Clay Faircloth may return to action after sitting out last week’s game.
Favorite: Loris
Lake City at St. James
Time: 7:30 p.m., Friday
Radio: None
Records: Lake City is 2-1; St. James is 0-3
Rankings: Lake City received votes in Class 3A
Coaches: Terrell Fleming, Lake City; Robby Brown, St. James
Last year: St. James won, 16-14
Players to watch — Lake City: Tyshawn Baines, RB/LB; Chris Burnett, QB. St. James: Berkeley Young, QB; Trey Myers, WR/DB; Sage Pascoe, ATH.
Scouting report: The new five-class system separated these two former region foes, a series split between the teams, 2-2. St. James has won the last two meetings, each by two points. … Lake City has been clicking on all cylinders the past two games, scoring 40 points in each game. … St. James has struggled early on, seeking to find new playmakers in a young batch of talent. Sophomore quarterback Berkeley Young does have a little help on the outside in seniors Trey Myers and Sage Pascoe.
Favorite: Lake City
Socastee at Myrtle Beach
Time: 7:30 p.m., Friday
Radio: WJXY-FM 93.7 and 93.9 (Socastee); WYNA-FM, 104.9 (Myrtle Beach)
Records: Socastee is 1-1; Myrtle Beach is 3-0
Rankings: Myrtle Beach is No. 2 in Class 4A
Coaches: Doug Illing, Socastee; Mickey Wilson, Myrtle Beach
Last year: Myrtle Beach won, 34-32
Players to watch — Socastee: Hunter Illing, QB; Edward Tucker, RB; Zach Shear, LB. Myrtle Beach: Lawson Cribb, QB; Keyonte Sessions, ATH; Chase Brill, LB.
Scouting report: After a week off, Socastee returns to the gridiron with a matchup against longtime rival Myrtle Beach. A series dating back to 1969, the Seahawks have won 13 of the past 15 meetings. … Through two games, Socastee is averaging more than 400 yards of total offense. It should be quite the chess match against a Myrtle Beach defense that has proven key in the Seahawks’ early season success. … The Seahawks’ top two receivers —Will Vereen and Daron Finkley — lead the Grand Strand in receiving yards.
Favorite: Myrtle Beach
Stratford at Georgetown
Time: 7:30 p.m., Friday
Radio: WGTN-AM, 1400
Records: Stratford is 0-2; Georgetown is 1-2
Rankings: Georgetown received votes in Class 3A
Coaches: Joe Marion, Stratford; Ken Cribb, Georgetown
Last year: Did not play
Players to watch — Stratford: Hunter Taylor, QB; Lamar Gray, RB. Georgetown: Tyler McAlister, QB; Tony Lara, RB; Sheldon Billings, LB.
Scouting report: Friday’s matchup marks the first time Stratford and Georgetown will meet in the gridiron in more than 20 years. Former region foes, Stratford won nine of the previous 10 games. … Stratford has struggled early on, losing to Class 4A opponents Cane Bay and Berkeley. … Georgetown is coming off its strongest game of the season, holding a vaunted Andrews rushing attack to 129 yards on the ground. A similar effort may be necessary for the Bulldogs to come away with a second consecutive win.
Favorite: Stratford
Player to Watch
T.J. Gore, RB
Jr., North Myrtle Beach
North Myrtle Beach rushed for a season-high 363 yards a week ago in its win over West Brunswick, 175 of which came courtesy of running back T.J. Gore. A physical runner that loves to take on contact, he serves as quite the insurance policy for the Chiefs as starter Kered Class returns to health. His presence also takes a bit of the pressure off of quarterback Ronnie Bass as the North Myrtle Beach offense seeks to fine tune itself in preparation for a rigorous Region VII-4A slate that looms ahead.
