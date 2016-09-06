Week 3 – S.C. prep writers high school football poll

Class 5A
1. Dutch Fork
2. Westside
3. Northwestern
4. Fort Dorchester
5. Gaffney
6. Boiling Springs
7. Spartanburg
8. Dorman
9. Byrnes
T10. Sumter
T10. Greenwood
Others receiving votes: Lexington, Blythewood, Mauldin, Spring Valley, Clover
Class 4A
1. South Pointe
2. Myrtle Beach
3. Hartsville
4. Belton-Honea Path
5. Ridge View
6. Lancaster
7. Union County
8. North Augusta
9. Cane Bay
10. South Aiken
Others receiving votes: North Myrtle Beach, Airport, Daniel, Chapin, Greer
Class 3A
1. Dillon
2. Bluffton
3. Brookland-Cayce
4. Strom Thurmond
5. Fairfield Central
6. Woodruff
7. Newberry
8. Chapman
9. Bishop England
10. Gilbert
Others receiving votes: Camden, Lake City, Clinton, Broome, Seneca, Powdersville, Georgetown
Class 2A
1. Abbeville
2. Southside Christian
3. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
4. Cheraw
5. Calhoun County
6. Batesburg-Leesville
7. Allendale-Fairfax
8. Barnwell
9. Andrews
10. Chesterfield
Others receiving votes: Chesnee, Carvers Bay, Silver Bluff, Saluda, Liberty, Lee Central
Class 1A
1. Lamar
2. Lake View
3. McBee
4. Lewisville
5. Wagener-Salley
6. Cross
7. C.E. Murray
8. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler
T9. Ridge Spring-Monetta
T9. Hemingway
Others receiving votes: Williston-Elko, Baptist Hill, Timmonsville, Green Sea Floyds, Bethune-Bowman
The S.C. Prep Media Football Poll is conducted by the Spartanburg Herald-Journal with voting from Michael Christopher, Greenwood Index Journal; Bob Castello, Greenville News; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times and Democrat; Chris Dearing, The State; Joe Hughes, Myrtle Beach Sun News; Kevin Melton, Spartanburg Herald Journal; Lou Bezjak, The State; Lake Morris, Anderson Independent Mail; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Bret McCormick, The Herald (Rock Hill); Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News and Eric Russell, Aiken Standard.
