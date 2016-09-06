High School Football

September 6, 2016 10:31 PM

Week 3 – S.C. prep writers high school football poll

By Joe L. Hughes II

Class 5A

1. Dutch Fork

2. Westside

3. Northwestern

4. Fort Dorchester

5. Gaffney

6. Boiling Springs

7. Spartanburg

8. Dorman

9. Byrnes

T10. Sumter

T10. Greenwood

Others receiving votes: Lexington, Blythewood, Mauldin, Spring Valley, Clover

Class 4A

1. South Pointe

2. Myrtle Beach

3. Hartsville

4. Belton-Honea Path

5. Ridge View

6. Lancaster

7. Union County

8. North Augusta

9. Cane Bay

10. South Aiken

Others receiving votes: North Myrtle Beach, Airport, Daniel, Chapin, Greer

Class 3A

1. Dillon

2. Bluffton

3. Brookland-Cayce

4. Strom Thurmond

5. Fairfield Central

6. Woodruff

7. Newberry

8. Chapman

9. Bishop England

10. Gilbert

Others receiving votes: Camden, Lake City, Clinton, Broome, Seneca, Powdersville, Georgetown

Class 2A

1. Abbeville

2. Southside Christian

3. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

4. Cheraw

5. Calhoun County

6. Batesburg-Leesville

7. Allendale-Fairfax

8. Barnwell

9. Andrews

10. Chesterfield

Others receiving votes: Chesnee, Carvers Bay, Silver Bluff, Saluda, Liberty, Lee Central

Class 1A

1. Lamar

2. Lake View

3. McBee

4. Lewisville

5. Wagener-Salley

6. Cross

7. C.E. Murray

8. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler

T9. Ridge Spring-Monetta

T9. Hemingway

Others receiving votes: Williston-Elko, Baptist Hill, Timmonsville, Green Sea Floyds, Bethune-Bowman

The S.C. Prep Media Football Poll is conducted by the Spartanburg Herald-Journal with voting from Michael Christopher, Greenwood Index Journal; Bob Castello, Greenville News; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times and Democrat; Chris Dearing, The State; Joe Hughes, Myrtle Beach Sun News; Kevin Melton, Spartanburg Herald Journal; Lou Bezjak, The State; Lake Morris, Anderson Independent Mail; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Bret McCormick, The Herald (Rock Hill); Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News and Eric Russell, Aiken Standard.

