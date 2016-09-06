Mother Nature no friend of high school football coaches

Ask any football coach, they’ll tell you the same thing.
Next to players willing to learn and talent that can’t be taught, a coach’s best friend is routine.
By this point in a football season, most have their daily regimen down to a “T,” knowing exactly what must be accomplished and how much time is left to do so.
But when Mother Nature intervenes, even the best foolproof plan must make way.
With Tropical Storm Hermine charting her course last week – and the Grand Strand right in the middle of it – area football squads were forced to alter their schedule, moving games from Friday night to Thursday in an effort to avoid the approaching weather system.
“(Adjusting the schedule) kind of disrupts continuity and familiarity,” said Conway head football coach Chuck Jordan. “The challenge always is, ‘How will your team adapt to these changes?’ ”
A mere difference of a day doesn’t seem like much. However, when it comes to preparation, it can really throw a curveball.
Myrtle Beach head football coach Mickey Wilson knew long before the season his team would play a couple Thursday night games, the first of them coming on Sept. 1. It didn’t make him or his coaches’ task of preparing for their opponent that night – West Florence – any easier.
“It really had us scrambling a bit,” he said. “We started the season on a Saturday, and for Week 2 we had a short week to the next Friday. And then this (past Thursday), it was another short week, much less preparing for the Double Wing offense, which is always tough.
“But the good thing is, you’re able to adjust in-game, and our team settled down relatively well.”
Of the games this past week with local squads playing competition from out of area, teams from the Grand Strand won 4 of those 5 games.
“Those (other) teams had to adjust, too; it affects both teams,” Jordan said.
HTC Game of the Week
The HTC Game of the Week is headed to Loris this week, where the Lions will host Green Sea Floyds in a matchup of Horry County rivals. The game will be broadcast live on HTC Channel 4 and online at HTCConnect.com.
Coverage of the game will begin at 7:15 p.m., with kickoff 15 minutes later. It will then rebroadcast twice Monday at 2 p.m. and 9 p.m.
The provider has also announced its showcase matchups for the next two weeks – Carolina Forest at Myrtle Beach on Sept. 16, and Myrtle Beach at Conway on Sept. 23.
Waccamaw cross country teams ‘open eyes’ at Spartanburg meet
Simply earning a spot in the prestigious Eye Opener 5K meet in Spartanburg wasn’t enough for Waccamaw’s cross country teams.
Both squads posted solid performances, the girls team finishing ninth with an average time just shy of 22 minutes, while the boys were 12th in their competition with an average time of 18:37.
On the girls’ side, seventh-grader Annabelle Scurry led the way with a time of 21:10, good enough for 25th in the event. Not far behind was key returnee Briley Arnold, whose time of 21:33 earned her 37th place.
As for the boys, sophomore Perrin Jones crossed the line at a time of 17:52, finishing 37th in the Eye Opener. Fellow sophomore Berndt Anderson also posted a solid result, coming in 58th with a time of 18:19.
Palmetto was the winner of the girls’ competition, posting an average time of 20:45. Individually, Molly Suttle of Spartanburg Christian crossed the line first at 19:28.
Charlotte Christian earned the title on the boys’ side, the team posting an impressive time of 17:07. Meanwhile, Rock Hill senior Joey Teachout took home gold after crossing the line in 16:33.
Broken leg sidelines Carolina Forest gridiron, hoops standout
Preparing for a senior year of promise on both the gridiron and hardwood, things suddenly took a detour for Carolina Forest standout Damon McDowell.
Early on in the Panthers’ opening game of the season against Fairmont (N.C.), McDowell suffered a broken leg. He had surgery a few days later.
Before his injury, McDowell caught a pass for 18 yards. He was expected to play a prominent role in the Carolina Forest offense, serving as a key threat in the pass game, adding balance to a unit already with a solid rushing attack.
“He’s someone we’re going to really miss,” said Carolina Forest head coach Marc Morris. “Lots of thoughts and prayers went into him (last week). It’s an unfortunate situation for something like that to happen to such a special kid.”
Though out for the rest of the football season, McDowell is not expected to miss any of the upcoming basketball campaign. Last season, he played a large role in the Panthers sharing a region title and advancing to the third round of the state playoffs.
According to the Phenom Hoop Report, McDowell is ranked No. 30 in a listing of the Palmetto State’s top prospects in the Class of 2017.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @thejournalist44
Comments