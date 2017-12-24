2017 Toast of the Coast football team: NMB running back proves he is ‘Head of the Class’

He certainly wasn’t the biggest, and rarely was he the fastest.
Yet, plenty of defensive coordinators lost sleep devising a game plan to stop North Myrtle Beach running back Kered Class this past season.
Following a stellar 2017 football campaign, Class has been named the 2017 Toast of the Coast football Player of the Year.
Toast of the Coast selections were largely based on nominations by coaches and The Sun News’ panel of writers. Fans were also given the opportunity to voice their opinion as to what players are most deserving of postseason honors.
The senior standout rushed for 1,494 yards and 16 touchdowns this past year, helping the Chiefs to a 12-1 mark. During the football campaign, Class became the first North Myrtle Beach rusher to surpass the 3,000-yard mark for his career.
For his work, the Chiefs standout was named Region 7-4A Player of the Year along with a bid to the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives North-South Bowl.
▪ Offensive Player of the Year: Lawson Cribb’s senior season could not have started in worse fashion. Hobbled by a high ankle sprain, he was relegated to being a spectator as Myrtle Beach slimped to a 1-3 start. Following his return, the senior quarterback led the Seahawks to wins in six of their final eight games and a second-place finish in Region 7-2A. This past season, Cribb threw for 2,331 yards and 19 touchdowns. Cribb was the fans’ choice for area player of the year. He has committed to play football at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pa.
▪ Defensive Player of the Year: Few players were as feared by opposing offenses as Conway linebacker Jaylen Moody. A North-South all-star selection, he was in on 105 tackles this past season. Moody also was credited with 3 ½ sacks and a trio of interceptions — including one that went back for a touchdown. Among the schools seeking his services include Ole Miss, Georgia State, East Carolina, N.C. Central and S.C. State.
▪ Coach of the Year: Carlton Terry couldn’t have walked into a more difficult situation to begin his coaching career. A longtime assistant at Conway High, Terry was handed keys to the program after longtime coach Chuck Jordan was not allowed to return to the sideline following an on-campus incident involving him and a student. Despite such difficult circumstances, Terry and the Tigers stayed the course, winning 10 games and the Region 6-5A title. He was also named the Palmetto Champions’ Lower State 5A Coach of the Year.
Toast of the Coast Offense
First team
QB Lawson Cribb, Myrtle Beach: The Carnegie Mellon commit threw for 2,331 yards and 19 touchdowns after missing a portion of the season due to an ankle injury.
QB D’Wuan Grainger, Conway: A Furman commit, Grainger threw for 2,125 yards and 18 touchdowns, while rushing for 641 more yards and four scores.
RB Kered Class, North Myrtle Beach: A North-South all-star selection, Class rushed for 1,494 yards and 16 touchdowns. He became the first Chief in school history to rush for 3,000 yards in his career.
RB Jermani Green, Myrtle Beach: Rushed for 939 yards and 22 touchdowns, in addition to catching 40 passes for 401 yards and another score.
WR Devin Stamp, Socastee: Caught 46 passes for almost 1,000 yards — both single-season school records — and 12 touchdowns for the Braves in his senior year. Also finished as the program’s all-time leader in receptions with 72.
WR Tyron Stockdale, North Myrtle Beach: Caught 45 passes for 968 yards and 11 touchdowns. For the season, the junior standout averaged better than 21 yards per reception.
WR Chunk Grissett, Myrtle Beach: Caught 64 passes for 966 yards and seven touchdowns this past season for the Seahawks.
OL Gunner Britton, Conway: A Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas selection, the Western Kentucky commit was a key cog along a Conway offensive line that averaged better than 300 yards per game.
OL Raiqwon O’Neal, Conway: The Rutgers signee was selected to the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas after helping Conway to 10 wins and a Region 6-5A championship.
OL Lucas Partin, Conway: Despite sustaining an offseason arm injury, Partin helped the Tigers rack up more than 4,000 yards of total offense en route to being selected to the North-South all-star game.
OL Tommy Schubert, Carolina Forest: A North-South all-star selection, Schubert was a veteran presence on a young Carolina Forest offensive line, helping Panther backs rush for more than 2,000 yards last year.
OL Eric Heins, Socastee: Graded out at 90 percent this past season, in addition to earning 27 pancake blocks.
K Zane Smith, North Myrtle Beach: Booted 10 of his 12 field goal attempts through the uprights, including a pair from beyond 40 yards. He finished the season with 91 points.
ATH Tyrek Reed, Carvers Bay: Had more than 800 yards from scrimmage and 14 touchdowns, in addition to a kickoff return for another score.
ATH Tyler Gore, North Myrtle Beach: Had 40 receptions for 501 yards and seven touchdowns, in addition to rushing for 150 yards and another score.
Second team
QB Hunter Illing, Socastee
QB Cason McClendon, North Myrtle Beach
RB Noah Seaver, Aynor
RB Toronto King, Carvers Bay
WR Da’Ron Finkley, Myrtle Beach
WR Juwan Moody, Conway
WR Tyree Funnye, Waccamaw
OL Joseph Martin, Green Sea Floyds
OL Gus Lambert, Andrews
OL Evan Jumper, Myrtle Beach
OL Avery Rice, Carvers Bay
OL C.J. Armstrong, Socastee
Toast of the Coast Defense
First team
DL Andrew Wilson, Loris: Had 105 total tackles this past season, 33 of them coming in the opposing backfield.
DL Tonka Hemingway, Conway: Had 49 total tackles and six sacks for a dominant Conway defense.
DL Jaquan Reed, Carvers Bay: Accounted for more than 70 tackles this past season for the Bears, in addition to 12 sacks and three interceptions. Reed also had a pair of defensive touchdowns.
DL Kwame Livingston, North Myrtle Beach: Led the area with 14 sacks, along with being in on 105 total tackles. Livingston forced a pair of fumbles, and recovered another.
LB Jaylen Moody, Conway: Led the Tigers with 105 total sacks, in addition to 3 ½ sacks and a trio of interceptions — one taken back for a score.
LB Noah Freshley, Conway: Was in on 102 total tackles, sacking the opposing quarterback four times. He also had two interceptions, one of them returned for a touchdown.
LB Stephon Wilson, North Myrtle Beach: Led the Chiefs with 114 total tackles, seven of them coming for a loss. He also had a sack, an interception, a pair of forced fumbles, eight fumble recoveries and a blocked kick.
DB Tyler Gore, North Myrtle Beach: Had five interceptions and nine pass breakups this past season. The Georgia State signee and Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas selection was in on 50 total tackles, forcing three fumbles. Also blocked two kicks and returned another for a touchdown.
DB DiJon Goss, Carvers Bay: Had three interceptions for the Bears this past season en route to being named to the North-South all-star game.
DB Edward Tucker, Socastee: Led the area with seven interceptions, along with 19 pass breakups. Tucker also had 78 tackles, forced four fumbles and recovered three.
DB R.J. Richardson, Carolina Forest: Brought in five interceptions and was in on 34 tackles this past season.
P Zane Smith, North Myrtle Beach: Averaged 39.1 yards per punt, including four of 50 yards or longer. Twenty of his punts landed inside the 20-yard line.
Second team
DL Emmanuel Tatum, Carvers Bay
DL Marcelous Livingston, North Myrtle Beach
DL Michael Brown, Myrtle Beach
DL Sayvon Morris, Andrews
LB Bryce Crawford, Carolina Forest
LB R.J. Knowlin, Andrews
LB Zach Jordan, Loris
DB Calvin Thomas, Georgetown
DB Kenney Solomon, Socastee
DB Jayce Allen, Myrtle Beach
DB JahBriel Walker, Georgetown
