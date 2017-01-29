Confidence, work ethic allow Myrtle Beach’s McGonigal to meet lofty goals

Hurricane Matthew couldn’t have come at a worse time for high school swimmers statewide.
Not only did the tropical cyclone delay the state meet in Columbia by a week, but more importantly took swimmers out of their respective comfort zones.
For those on the Grand Strand, schools were closed for nearly two weeks, thus postponing all athletic and extracurricular events. Unable to compete or practice, the onus was on swimmers during that stretch to stay in shape.
“It was sort of hard,” said Myrtle Beach swimmer Olivia McGonigal. “Not being allowed to practice because school was out, it was my responsibility to do so and push myself.”
A veteran swimmer on the competitive circuit, her regimen would prove to be enough at October’s Class 4A swim meet. Competing in the 100-yard backstroke event, McGonigal was able to tap the wall first (1:00.07), claiming a state title just ahead of St. James’ Kater Wolff — who just happens to one of her best friends.
“It was awesome having (Wolff) finish second and me getting first,” she said. “It was pretty cool, because we went in seeded first and second. To finish that way, that’s all we could’ve asked for.”
The title would be the only one earned by a girls swimmer on the Grand Strand. Add another title to McGonigal’s name, with the Myrtle Beach sophomore earning The Sun News’ Toast of the Coast Girls Swimmer of the Year honor.
“It is really awesome, truly an honor,” she said. “You practice about five days a week, sometimes two times a day for a season that last two months. I worked really hard to get that far.”
McGonigal also was second and third in the 200-yard medley and freestyle relay teams, respectively, in addition to a seventh-place result in the 200-yard freestyle event at the state meet. She also earned a Region VII-4A title in three events.
According to Myrtle Beach swim coach Michael Angwin, it was a season in which she raised the bar for herself, as well as her team.
“Olivia had a spectacular season,” he said. “Won most of her events this year, crushed the region meet as well as a strong showing at the state meet. For a coach, (McGonigal) dedicated herself to swimming, came to every practice, competed in every meet.
“The best female swimmer on our team this year.”
For all the individual accolades, though, McGonigal admits the common bond held among teammates — among them her brother, Sean, on the Seahawks boys swim squad — is what made the season that much sweeter.
“I love my team, can’t say enough about them,” she said. “It’s special having your brother in the same sport you are. Though he does different events, it is pretty nice having someone who feels your pain in certain circumstances.”
Editor’s note
This is the third installment in a nine-day series honoring the top athletes from the fall high school sports season. Tuesday: Boys swimming.
Toast of the Coast Girls Swimming Team
Swimmer of the Year
Olivia McGonigal
School: Myrtle Beach
Class: Sophomore
Notable: Claimed the Class 4A state title in the 100-yard backstroke, along with her being on the 200-yard medley and freestyle relay teams that earned second and third, respectively.
Kennedy Drew
School: Myrtle Beach
Class: Junior
Notable: Region VI-4A champion in four events. Was part of 200-yard medley and freestyle teams, which claimed second and third, respectively. Also was sixth in 100-yard butterfly, and 10th in 100-yard freestyle.
Danielle Flaherty
School: Myrtle Beach
Class: Senior
Notable: On an individual basis, finished seventh in the 200-yard individual medley and eighth in the 100-yard freestyle at Class 4A swim meet. Was part of the Seahawks’ second-place 200-yard medley relay squad, as well as their third-place 200-yard freestyle relay team.
Sydney Hardman
School: North Myrtle Beach
Class: Eighth grade
Notable: Region VI-5A champion in the 50-yard freestyle event, and had a second-place result in the 100-yard freestyle. Finished 11th in the 100-yard freestyle and 12th in the 50-yard freestyle event at Class 4A state meet.
Peyton McWhorter
School: Carolina Forest
Class: Freshman
Notable: Region VI-5A champion in 200- and 500-yard freestyle events. Finished 16th at the Class 5A state meet in the 200-yard freestyle, and 19th overall in the 500-yard freestyle.
Taylor Steele
School: Carolina Forest
Class: Junior
Notable: Region VI-5A champion in the 200-yard individual medley. Finished fourth in the 100-yard breastroke and 10th in the 200-yard individual medley at the state 5A swim meet.
Emma Sullivan
School: Waccamaw
Class: Freshman
Notable: Finished second in Class 3A in the 500-yard freestyle event, while claiming fourth in the 200-yard freestyle.
Ana Wolff
School: St. James
Class: Senior
Notable: Was second in the 50-yard freestyle and fourth in the 100-yard freestyle at the Region VII-4A meet. Finished fourth in the 100-yard freestyle and eighth in the 50-yard freestyle at the Class 4A swim meet.
Kater Wolff
School: St. James
Class: Sophomore
Notable: Claimed second in the 100-yard backstroke event, in addition to finishing seventh in the 50-yard backstroke at the Class 4A state swim meet.
Coach of the Year
Michael Angwin
School: Myrtle Beach
Notable: Led Seahawks to a fifth-place finish at the Class 4A swim meet.
