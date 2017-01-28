Desire to be one of the best keeps Carolina Forest’s Pieterse striving for more

Regardless of what some may claim, the notion that every race held the same importance never truly held weight with Michael Pieterse.
While certainly wanting to earn top honors every time the gun sounds, the Carolina Forest cross country runner knew he’d inevitably be measured by the caliber of competition faced.
“You know, in lower level races, you’re not going to focus all that hard,” Pieterse said. “But when the competition is better, you tend to be more focused and hopefully are at your best.”
More often than not, he was able to accomplish those goals.
This past season, Pieterse claimed a Region VI-5A title and finished sixth among runners in Lower State 5A. Crossing the line at 16:35 at the state meet in Columbia, the Panther cross country standout claimed 19th among all runners in the state’s largest classification — and best among all local participants in the race.
By virtue of such a solid season, there is another title Pieterse can add to his résumé — The Sun News’ Toast of the Coast Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year.
“It truly is an honor,” he said. “I’ve accomplished a lot during my time at Carolina Forest, and did several things people said I couldn’t do or had not been done.”
During his time at the school, the junior set school records in the 5K and mile runs. Such has earned him attention by colleges such as Coastal Carolina, Charleston Southern, High Point and Newberry.
Not bad for someone whose primary goal upon starting competitive running was to get fit … for tennis.
“In seventh grade, I was actually a tennis player,” Pieterse said. “My parents kept telling me I needed to get fit. So I began running cross country before tennis started, and eventually fell in love with it.
“It wasn’t an immediate love, though. What I most fell in love with was the sense of unity, and being on a team. Then I saw the beauty of running, the freedom of it all.”
Following several solid seasons, things truly came to a head during Pieterse’s sophomore year, when he claimed first at the Pee Dee Classic in Florence and earned a region title. He would place fifth at Lower State and qualify for the state meet.
But with that success came a new challenge — sustaining it. The constant drive to be the best at his craft made that an easy task, constantly comparing himself with the best from other areas, and not simply settling for being among the top runners on the Grand Strand.
“We have some good runners in this area, but when you look at being in the state’s top classification and get to compete against those from Charleston and Columbia, you tend to work harder,” Pieterse said. “You want to be among the top 10 in the group.”
Though graduating early, the Panthers’ cross country standout still has one more cross country season left. In addition to his goal of leading Carolina Forest to region and state titles, the allure of college competition continues to draw him.
“It’s the main goal, I really want to run in college,” he said. “The top runners I face in high school, there will be more in college. My goal is to earn my spot as one of them.
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @thejournalist44
Editor’s note
This is the second installment in a nine-day series honoring the top athletes from the fall high school sports season. Monday: Girls swimming.
Toast of the Coast Girls Cross Country Team
Runner of the Year
Michael Pieterse
School: Carolina Forest
Class: Junior
Notable: An all-region performer, Pieterse claimed the Region VI-5A title (16;59) and finished sixth at the Lower State 5A meet by running 16:55. At the state 5A meet, he crossed the line 19th (16:35).
Tyler Flannelly
School: Myrtle Beach
Class: Freshman
Notable: Claimed Region VII-4A championship (16:57), and finished second at Lower State 4A meet (16:59). Crossed the line 21st at the state 4A meet in Columbia (17:08).
Nolan Fuss
School: St. James
Class: Senior
Notable: Was 35th at the state 4A meet in Columbia (17:29), and set a personal record at the Lower State 4A meet, finishing fifth (17:11). Claimed second place at Region VII-4A championship (17:33).
Perrin Jones
School: Waccamaw
Class: Sophomore
Notable: Claimed both the Lower State 3A and Region VI-3A titles, crossing the line with times of 17:24 and 17:30, respectively. Finished seventh at Class 2A state meet (17:14).
Nick Lefever
School: Socastee
Class: Senior
Notable: Finished sixth at Pee Dee Classic, helping the Braves earned the overall boys title, along with playing a part in the team claiming the Region VI-5A title. Finished 57th at state 5A meet (17:12).
Keahi Mendoza
School: Socastee
Class: Senior
Notable: The late Socastee standout finished second in Region VI-5A (17:12), and seventh at the Lower State 5A meet (17:00). He tied for 40th at the state 5A meet, crossing the line just shy of the 17-minute mark. Mendoza signed with Anderson College prior to his untimely death in late December.
Jack Moody
School: Waccamaw
Class: Junior
Notable: Finished tied for 18th at Class 3A state meet (17:38), and claimed a top 5-finish at the Lower State 3A meet (17:24). Earned seventh place at the Region VI-3A championship (18:33).
Shane Mooney
School: Conway
Class: Junior
Notable: Finished 68th at the Class 5A state meet (17:19), and 15th among his peers at the Lower State 5A meet (17:28). Was third at the Region VI-5A championship, crossing the line just past the 17-minute mark.
Alfredo Vasquez
School: Green Sea Floyds
Class: Senior
Notable: FInished 11th at the Class A state meet (19:39), his best performance of the season. Played a key role in the Trojans earning second place in the classification.
Coach of the Year
Robert Del Bagno
School: Waccamaw
Notable: Led the Warriors to a Region VI-3A title, and a third-place finish at the Class 3A state meet. His team also was fifth at the Lower State 3A championship.
