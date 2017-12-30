Short in stature, long in leap: Montverde’s Wade wins Beach Ball Classic dunk contest

Trevin Wade, the shortest player on the 2017 Beach Ball Classic champion Montverde Academy (Fla.) team by five inches at 5-foot-10, won the tournament dunk contest that took place following the championship game Saturday night at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center.
Wade began the competition with a high toss that he corralled after it bounced off the court for a one-handed windmill dunk, and secured his title by jumping over the tallest player in the tournament, his 7-foot-1 teammate Balsa Koprivica, for a dunk.
Wade, a senior who said he has an offer from Coppin State, said he and Koprivica had never attempted the dunk prior to Saturday night, and had never even previously discussed it. “He just told me, ‘Do you want to jump over me?’ and I was like, ‘All right yeah, that’s a good idea,’ and I just jumped over him,” Wade said. “I didn’t touch him at all. I just jumped right over him.”
Wade competed in a dunk contest in Hawaii a couple weeks ago but didn’t win. “I did perform a great dunk but they let a Hawaiian dude win it,” Wade said.
Never miss a local story.
Wade was egged on by a crowd that included many people who came down from the stands to the court to surround the basket.
“I fed off the crowd,” Wade said. “It was a great crowd actually. Everybody was looking at me.”
Alan Blondin: 843-626-0284, @alanblondin
Comments