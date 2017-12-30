Inside Day 5 of the 37th Beach Ball Classic

▪ Scoring machine: Bishop Gorman (Nev.) 6-6 senior forward Jamal Bey, a University of Washington commitment, scored 25 points and hit nine of 20 shots, including 4 of 12 from three-point range, and hit all three of his free throws in a loss to Scott County. Bey finished the tournament with 84 points in four games on 29 of 70 shooting. Cox Mill (N.C.) 6-6 junior forward Wendell Moore Jr. led all scorers in the tournament with 97 points in four games on 33 of 67 shooting.
▪ Highlight reel: Imhotep Charter School (Pa.) 6-5 junior Dahmir Bishop hit his first buzzer-beating game-winner at the high school level with a 3-pointer to give the Panthers a 47-44 win over Moeller (Ohio) in the fifth-place game. He took a pass from Donta Scott in rhythm and drained a trey from the left wing for the winner before being mobbed by teammates.
▪ Number crunching: Montverde Academy (Fla.) 6-6 Duke commitment R.J. Barrett came three assists shy of recording the fourth triple-double in the Beach Ball’s 37-year history. Barrett recorded 27 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in the Eagles’ 70-42 win over Long Island Lutheran in the championship game.
▪ Game of the day: With two late winners, it has to be shared on the final day. In addition to Bishop’s buzzer-beater in the Imhotep-Moeller game, DeMatha Catholic (Md.) 6-4 junior Justin Moore took a pass on the wing and drove into traffic in the lane to bank in a game-winner with 1.6 seconds remaining, as the Stags defeated Cox Mill (N.C.) 64-63 to take third place.
Never miss a local story.
▪ On the horizon: The 2018 Beach Ball Classic is scheduled for Dec. 26-31, and Cox Mill (N.C.), Scott County (Ky.), Dominican (Wis.), Myrtle Beach and Socastee are among the schools already committed.
Alan Blondin: 843-626-0284, @alanblondin
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @thejournalist44
Wendell Moore had 24 points against DeMatha to finish with 97 points in his four games, Jamal Bey had 13, 17, 29 and 25
Comments