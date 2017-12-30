Scott County tops Lanett to reach consolation championship

Scott County (Ky.) 71, Lanett (Ala.) 47: Michael Moreno scored 25 points and Robb Cooper (15 points) and Diablo Stewart (11) were also in double figures to lead the Cardinals past the Panthers in a consolation bracket semifinal.
Scott County (10-1) connected on 12 3-pointers, built a 22-point lead at halftime and never looked back.
Emanuel Littles (16 points) and Anquavious Pollard (10) scored in double figures for Lanett (5-3).
Fairland (Ohio) 61, Myrtle Beach 53: Kollin Van Horn had 17 points and 11 rebounds and Luke Thomas (17 points) and Isaiah Howell (13) also scored in double figures to lead the Dragons past hte Seahawks in a consolation game.
Myrtle Beach (5-8) led by seven at the half, but Fairland (7-2) outscored the Seahawks 32-17 in the second half to complete a come-from-behind win.
Robert Swanson (21 points) and Emorie Knox (14) scored in double figures for Myrtle Beach.
Moeller (Ohio) 46, Clark (Nev.) 42: Three players – Jeremiah Davenport (14 points), Jaxson Hayes (12) and Isaiah Payton (10) – scored in double figures to lead the Fighting Crusaders past the Chargers and into the fifth-place game.
Moeller (7-1) outscored Clark (11-3) 27-18 in the second half to come from behind to win.
Jalen Hill (15 points) and James Bridges (11) scored in double figures for Clark.
Imhotep Charter (Pa.) 76, Socastee 57: Chereef Knox had 22 points and 11 rebounds and Jamil Riggins (14 points) and Donta Scott (11) scored in double figures to lead the Panthers past the Braves and into the fifth-place game.
Imhotep (8-1) forced 21 turnovers en route to a 37-9 points-off-turnovers margin.
Kenrell Generette (25 points) and Jay Williams (10) scored in double figures for Socastee (6-7).
Bishop Gorman (Nev.) 66, Spartanburg Day 58: University of Washington commit Jamal Bey scored 29 points while shooting 12-for-22 from the field to push Bishop Gorman past a pesky Spartanburg Day squad.
Will McLendon joined Bey in double figures with 11 for the Gaels.
Spartanburg Day was led by Kyle Tracy’s 20 points. Matthew Brown and Chandler Lindsey also scored in double figures with 18 and 13 points, respectively.
