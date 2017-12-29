Inside Day 4 of the 37th Beach Ball Classic

▪ Scoring machine: Bishop Gorman (Nev.) standout and University of Washington commit Jamal Bey was the day’s most prolific scorer, filling the bucket to the tune of 29 points in his team’s 65-58 win over Spartanburg Day. He was 12-for-22 from the field in the game, going 4-of-8 from beyond the arc.
▪ Highlight reel: This has become a recurring theme. Montverde Academy (Fla.) standout R.J. Barrett hammered several dunks home during its clash with DeMatha (Md.) en route to scoring 24 points and a win for the Eagles.
▪ Number crunching: Lanett (Ala.) shot 2-for-13 from 3-point range in a 71-47 loss to Scott County (Ky.).
▪ Game of the day: Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) overcame a nine-point deficit in the final minutes to claim a victory over Cox Mill (N.C.) in the Beach Ball Classic semifinals. The Fighting Crusaders outscored their opponents 16-3 down the stretch to advance to the tournament’s final round in the program’s first appearance.
▪ On the horizon: Following a hard-fought victory over Cox Mill (N.C.), Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) will vie for its first Beach Ball Classic title against the nation’s top ranked high school basketball team, Montverde Academy (Fla.). Tip for that one will take place at 7:15 p.m.
