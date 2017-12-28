Beach Ball roundup: DeMatha (Md.) ends Imhotep Charter (Pa.) dream of repeat title

Archbishop Molloy’s (N.Y.) place as the last repeat champion in Beach Ball Classic history is secure for another year.
Seeking to become the first back-to-back winner since Molloy’s run from 1987-89, Imhotep Charter’s (Pa.) bid fell short on Thursday night, losing to DeMatha (Md.) 56-43.
In addition to losing a shot at rewriting the history books, the Panthers (7-1) also saw their 37-game winning streak fall by the wayside.
Much of that had to do with the DeMatha (9-0) defense, which held Imhotep Charter to 27 percent shooting.
“We did a really good job of containing them with our defensive pressure and our half-court defense,” said Imhotep Charter basketball coach Andre Noble. “But we needed to make shots, and we didn’t. We shot 17 percent from 3-point range, and we missed a lot of shots that were makeable.
“We got the numbers game like we wanted it, but it didn’t show up on the scoreboard.”
DeMatha held a five-point lead at halftime. Following the break, the Stags extended their lead to double digits courtesy of their proficiency from deep range.
In the second half, DeMatha knocked down 5-of-8 shots from beyond the arc.
“Coach Noble and I laughed about how ugly the game was in the first half,” said DeMatha basketball coach Mike Jones. “We have a lot of guys who can shoot the basketball. (Imhotep Charter) gave us some good looks, and unlike the first half we started to knock down some shots.”
Leading the way for DeMatha was Justin Moore, who had 21 points. He was the only Stag in double figures.
As for Imhotep Charter, Bernard Lightsey had 12 points in a losing effort.
Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.) 57, Moeller (Ohio) 45: Tyson Etienne had 17 points, Donatas Kupsas had 16 and Frankie Policelli added 15 to lead the Crusaders past the Fighting Crusaders.
Long Island Lutheran (6-1) shot a blistering 54 percent from the field and knocked down eight 3-pointers.
Jeremiah Davenport (15 points) and Jaxson Hayes (11) scored in double figures for Moeller (6-2).
Montverde Academy (Fla.) 101, Socastee 38: R.J. Barrett had 23 points and Trevin Wade added 19 of his own to lead the Eagles past an overmatched Socastee squad.
Filip Petrusev and Andrew Nembhard also had 16 and 11 points, respectively.
Montverde (16-0) led by as many as 68 points in the game.
It was the 12th 100-point game in Beach Ball Classic history, and the fifth time Socastee (6-6) has allowed a team to reach the century mark at the event.
Kendrell Generette was the lone Brave to score in double figures with 10 points.
Consolation bracket
Bishop Gorman (Nev.) 66, Lone Peak (Utah) 57: Will McClendon had 21 points, Jamal Bey had 17 and Chance Daniels added 10 as the Gaels defeated the Knights in a consolation bracket quarterfinal.
Bishop Gorman (10-2) capitalized on 18 turnovers from Lone Peak, turning them into 26 points. The Knights forced 10 turnovers, but were able to cash in on seven points from them.
Chantry Ross (20 points) and Max Brenchley (16) were the leading scorers for Lone Peak (7-3).
Spartanburg Day 53, Albany Academy (N.Y.) 46: Chandler Lindsey had 23 points, Matthew Brown had 16 and Kyle Tracy added 12 as the Griffins defeated the Cadets in a consolation bracket quarterfinal.
Spartanburg Day (6-4) hit seven 3-pointers and made eight free throws compared to two for Albany Academy (4-2).
August Mahoney had 20 points and Marcus Filien and Andre Jackson each had 12 to lead the Cadets.
