Zion Williamson looming larger than life despite not playing in Beach Ball Classic

Zion Williamson talks, greets at Beach Ball Classic High school basketball star Zion Williamson of Spartanburg Day talks about his injury, the Beach Ball Classic and his pending college choice on Wednesday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. High school basketball star Zion Williamson of Spartanburg Day talks about his injury, the Beach Ball Classic and his pending college choice on Wednesday at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. ablondin@thesunnews.com

