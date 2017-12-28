College basketball big wig shows up in Myrtle Beach to check out talent

North Carolina basketball coach Roy Williams can’t recall too many times in the past 15 years that he hasn’t attended the Beach Ball Classic.
With a key piece from his upcoming signing class in action Thursday, the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame coach paid a visit to the Myrtle Beach Convention Center to get a look.
“(The Beach Ball Classic) is close, successful and always has great talent,” Williams said. “As long as they keep bringing in quality teams like this it will always be a great place to be.”
Williams’ primary interest on the day was in North Carolina signee Rechon “Leaky” Black, whose Cox Mill (N.C.) team was taking on Clark (Nev.). However, the three-time national championship winning coach said he also would have his eye on other top talent here for the week.
“We already signed one kid, and we’ll be recruiting some more,” he said. “We’ve had plenty of kids that end up playing for us that played here.”
With the University of North Carolina on winter break, he said the trip fit perfectly into his schedule.
“It’s pretty easy because we’re not in class right now,” he said. “Right now with the break, we practiced early, then made our way down here.
“I like Myrtle Beach, so I’ll be here for the duration of the evening.”
