Inside Day 2 of the 37th Beach Ball Classic

▪ Scoring machine: Montverde (Nev.) 6-4 senior guard Michael Devoe hit all 10 of his shots from the field, including a trio of 3-pointers, and was 1-of-1 from the free throw line to complete a perfect night and score 24 points in a 94-61 win over Albany Academy (N.Y.).
▪ Highlight reel: Montverde 6-6 senior R.J. Barrett, considered the top high school player by many, showed off some of his skills against Albany, scoring in a myriad of ways including three dunks on a breakaway, drive down the lane and completion of a nice feed in the paint. His stat line read 22 points, five blocks, three steals, three rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes.
▪ Number crunching: It wasn’t hard to determine how Spartanburg Day lost to Socastee 63-59. The Griffins hit just 3 of 17 free throws to shoot 17.6 percent from the line.
▪ Game of the day: In the first game of the day at noon, Lanett (Ala.) led by as many as 16 points in the second half and was still leading by 10 inside the final four minutes before Fairland (Ohio) rallied to tie the game with 26 seconds to play behind senior Luke Thomas, who scored 16 points in the final 5:44 including four 3-pointers, and freshman brother Clayton Thomas, who hit a pair of 3s in the final 40 seconds. A tip-in at the buzzer by Jaquarious Houston gave Lanett a 72-70 win.
Never miss a local story.
▪ On the horizon: The quarterfinals are on tap Thursday with a couple marquee matchups including a meeting of teams ranked in the USA Today Super 25 as defending tournament champion No. 17 Imhotep (Pa.) and No. 16 DeMatha Catholic (Md.) tip off at 7 p.m. Other matchups feature Cox Mill (N.C.) vs. Clark (Nev.), Moeller (Ohio) vs. Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.), and No. 1 Montverde (Nev.) vs. Socastee.
Alan Blondin: 843-626-0284, @alanblondin
Joe L. Hughes II: 843-444-1702, @thejournalist44
Comments